Anne-Francoise JOANBLANQ

Texas Instruments Villeneuve Loubet France
- Digital Design Manager
2000 - 2013- Digital development team manager in charge of 13 design and verification engineers located in Nice and Bucarest.
- In charge of NoC (interconnects) Specification, configuration, verification and soft macro deliveries on all OMAP platform and derivatives. Work in close collaboration with SoC integration and architecture teams located in different foreign countries (India, USA, Israel, Norway)
-Technical account manager of interconnect 3rd party providers. In charge of World-wide deployment and support. Act as technical expert and contribute to interconnect related evaluation and usage.
- As Senior technical contributor to OMAP development participate in new SoC evaluation and feasibility studies.