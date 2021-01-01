Marc-Olivier RAIO

- Senior retail professional leader, having 15 years experience,

with 12 years Profit & Loss’ accountability, at Senior Level, in blue-chip international businesses (Food & Beverage, FMCG and Luxury Design).

- International experience in UK, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait.



Specialties:

- Financial Analysis and P&L Management.

- Project Management.

- Stores opening process Management.

- Strategy and Concept developing.

- Business planning & developing.

- Property & Development Management (Real Estate, Construction, Facility, Market expansion)

- Retail Operations Management

- Multi-Stores Management.

- Multi-countries Management

- Multicultural team Management.

- Sales & Marketing Management.

- Negotiation.

- Purchasing.

- Customer Relationship Management.

- English / French / Italian