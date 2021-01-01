Menu

Marc-Olivier RAIO

Paris

En résumé

- Senior retail professional leader, having 15 years experience,
with 12 years Profit & Loss’ accountability, at Senior Level, in blue-chip international businesses (Food & Beverage, FMCG and Luxury Design).
- International experience in UK, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait.

Specialties:
- Financial Analysis and P&L Management.
- Project Management.
- Stores opening process Management.
- Strategy and Concept developing.
- Business planning & developing.
- Property & Development Management (Real Estate, Construction, Facility, Market expansion)
- Retail Operations Management
- Multi-Stores Management.
- Multi-countries Management
- Multicultural team Management.
- Sales & Marketing Management.
- Negotiation.
- Purchasing.
- Customer Relationship Management.
- English / French / Italian

Entreprises

  • Starbucks - Senior Operations Manager

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Part of Alshaya Trading LLC

    “To inspire and nurture the human spirit, one person, one cup, one neighborhood at a time” is my daily mission at Starbucks.
    - I’m leading Starbucks MENA flagship market’s operations and expansion, Kuwait, since early 2014. Directly supervising 6 District Managers & 75 stores.
    - Previously leading 3 countries’ operations and expansion, Bahrain, Qatar & Oman, from 2011 to 2014. I was supervising 3 Country/District managers, 35 stores and a support team.

  • Laboratoir GLD - Organic Cosmetic - Project Creation - Director Middle East

    2010 - 2010 Business plan , Sales & Business strategy development, Feasibility study

  • Carrefour - Retail Operations Manager

    Massy 2008 - 2010 Carrefour is part of Majid Al Futtaim - Dubai - UAE
    I was an active member of the management team assigned to launch and implement the Supermarket format in the UAE

  • Auchan - Directeur de Supermarche

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2002 - 2008 Directeur de Supermarche Pour l'enseigne Atac, branche de supermarche du groupe Auchan.

Formations

  • University Of Glamorgan (Pontypridd, Wales)

    Pontypridd, Wales 2000 - 2001 MSc Strategic marketing

  • University Of Glamorgan (Pontypridd, Wales)

    Pontypridd, Wales 1999 - 2000 BA (Hons) Business & Corporate Strategy

  • ISCV JEAN XXIII (Les Herbiers)

    Les Herbiers 1998 - 1999 TS+

  • Enacom - Ecole Nantaise De Commerce (Nantes)

    Nantes 1996 - 1998

Réseau