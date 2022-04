Marcello CEDROLA

A Senior Talent Acquisition Partner/Manager with extensive experience across the Web, Start-up and Technology sector. Have worked for internal recruitment functions as well as niche agencies/consultancies. Headhunting/Search, Contingency, Project Management. I deliver effective, robust and successful recruitment solutions across. A skilled developer of business relationships with both clients and candidates; multilingual; diverse cultural awareness; proven track record managing complex recruitment projects across EMEA.



Extensive experience of recruiting for Sales, Technical, Engineering and Corporate Support functions from professional to Senior Director and VP level.



Specialties: Headhunting/Search; Multilingual/International Recruitment; Project Management; eRecruitment Solutions; Candidate Attraction Solutions; In-House; RPO; Consultancy; Team Management, Coaching & Mentoring; Contingency Recruitment; Employer Branding; Web 2.0 methodologies; HR Business Partnership

Storage/ECM/BPM/BI/WCM/CRM/ERP/SAP/EAI/SOA/Security/Web/Network/Telco



Contact:

m.cedrola.ext@meetic-corp.com

+33 6 66 51 23 45



Mes compétences :

Recrutement IT

Gestion de projet

Ressources humaines

Conseil en recrutement

Recrutement par approche directe

Recrutement