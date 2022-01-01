Menu

Marie COZETTE

SURESNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Word
Outlook
Lotus notes
Excel
Travel
Bilingual
Logistics

Entreprises

  • Subsea7 - Travel Coordinator/ Logistique Personnel

    SURESNES 2012 - maintenant Maintaining the offshore personnel schedule (mobilisation and demobilisation) for personnel for the relevant pool

    Liaise closely with relevant project and Offshore Managers for the supply of both personnel and documentation in accordance with project, internal and regulatory requirements.

    Support and liaison with other personnel co-ordinators to meet the operational requirements of the business

    Co-ordinate the approval of timesheets

    Co-ordinate the approval of travel expenses

    Single point of contact for all personnel issues for the designated area.

  • Société d'Encouragement du Cheval Français (SECF - Bilingual Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Organisation and participation to a weekend with Swiss drivers and owners for the Prix de l’Amitié Franco-Suisse (hotel and flight bookings, handling of dinner and lunch)
    Horse sale advertisements update and translation on the internet
    Online newsletter subscription, Invoicing follow-up
    Correspondence by mail
    Welcoming of clients on phone

  • Bolloré Africa Logistics - Personal Assistant

    Puteaux Cedex 2011 - 2011 Organization of a seminary in Africa
    Booking of hotels and flights
    Handling of visas files
    Documents translations (English/French)
    Updating the intranet.

  • Dixon Wilson - Executive Assistant / PA to Partner

    2008 - 2011 Screening telephone calls

    Organising recruitment sessions

    Ordering supplies

    Handling of expenses

    Diary organisation of Directors’ and Vice Presidents’ diaries

    Organising conference calls for analysts and clients

    Arranging trips for bank analysts

  • Société Générale - Personal Assistant to Utilities/Oil&Gas teams

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 Screening telephone calls

    Organising recruitment sessions

    Ordering supplies

    Handling of expenses

    Diary organisation of Directors’ and Vice Presidents’ diaries

    Organising conference calls for analysts and clients

    Arranging trips for bank analysts

  • Air Climat - Secretary

    2007 - 2007 Classical secretariat (typing letters and quotes, ordering supplies, screening telephone calls)

    Updating clients and suppliers details

    Completion of overtime schedules

    Completion of time working scale on building sites

    Welcoming of the client (by telephone or in person)

    Arranging business trips

  • Société Générale - Personal Assistant (Apprenticeship)

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 Classical secretariat (screening telephone calls, ordering supplies)

    Organising recruitment sessions

    Handling of expenses

    Diary organisation of Managers’ diaries

    Organising conference calls for analysts and clients

    Arranging business trips for bank analysts

Formations

  • Advancia

    Paris 2005 - 2007 BTS Assistant de Direction en Alternance

    BTS equivalent 2 years higher education in office management.

    TOEIC in 2007: 840/990

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 2004 - 2005 DEUG of languages (English and Spanish) with Language Industry and Specialised Translation option, one year towards college degree.

  • Lycée Vincent D'Indy

    Privas 2003 - 2004 Baccalaureate

    Literature / Spanish Option

