Marie COZETTE

SURESNES2012 - maintenantMaintaining the offshore personnel schedule (mobilisation and demobilisation) for personnel for the relevant pool
Liaise closely with relevant project and Offshore Managers for the supply of both personnel and documentation in accordance with project, internal and regulatory requirements.
Support and liaison with other personnel co-ordinators to meet the operational requirements of the business
Co-ordinate the approval of timesheets
Co-ordinate the approval of travel expenses
Single point of contact for all personnel issues for the designated area.
Société d'Encouragement du Cheval Français (SECF
- Bilingual Assistant
2011 - 2011Organisation and participation to a weekend with Swiss drivers and owners for the Prix de l’Amitié Franco-Suisse (hotel and flight bookings, handling of dinner and lunch)
Horse sale advertisements update and translation on the internet
Online newsletter subscription, Invoicing follow-up
Correspondence by mail
Welcoming of clients on phone
Bolloré Africa Logistics
- Personal Assistant
Puteaux Cedex2011 - 2011Organization of a seminary in Africa
Booking of hotels and flights
Handling of visas files
Documents translations (English/French)
Updating the intranet.
Dixon Wilson
- Executive Assistant / PA to Partner
2008 - 2011Screening telephone calls
Organising recruitment sessions
Ordering supplies
Handling of expenses
Diary organisation of Directors’ and Vice Presidents’ diaries
Organising conference calls for analysts and clients
Arranging trips for bank analysts
Société Générale
- Personal Assistant to Utilities/Oil&Gas teams
PARIS2007 - 2008Screening telephone calls
Organising recruitment sessions
Ordering supplies
Handling of expenses
Diary organisation of Directors’ and Vice Presidents’ diaries
Organising conference calls for analysts and clients