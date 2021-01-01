Retail
Marie LEROY
Marie LEROY
ANGOULÊME
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation Prothésiste Ungulaire
Entreprises
l'Onglerie Angoulême
- Responsable
2007 - maintenant
L'Onglerie Périgueux
- Salariée
2000 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Saint Joseph L'Amandier
St Yrieix Sur Charente
1998 - 2000
CAP Esthétique
Lycée Alcide Dusolier
Nontron
1995 - 1998
bac ES
Anne-Sophie CORBIÈRE
Aurélie PIERREL
Emmanuel DÉSORMEAUX
Frederic BICHE
Lisa DESWEZ
Sébastien THOMAS
Sophie DEMANGE
Sylvie ABADIE
Virginie BONNET