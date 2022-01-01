Menu

Marika PINEAU

BAIE-MAHAULT

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Brico Service - Gérante

    2012 - maintenant

  • MPFD - Gérante

    2010 - 2011

  • E.N. - Chef de projet Junior

    2008 - 2009

  • Hôtel Warwick Champs Elysees - Sales Executive

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006 MBA Management Tourisme & Hotellerie

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Marketing & commerce

