Marika PINEAU
Marika PINEAU
BAIE-MAHAULT
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Brico Service
- Gérante
2012 - maintenant
MPFD
- Gérante
2010 - 2011
E.N.
- Chef de projet Junior
2008 - 2009
Hôtel Warwick Champs Elysees
- Sales Executive
2007 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)
Paris
2005 - 2006
MBA Management Tourisme & Hotellerie
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion
Paris
2001 - 2005
Marketing & commerce
Réseau
Annelise BOURDIGAL
Caroline BOULANGER
Cyrielle RIGAUD
Eugenie FERNANDES
Florent BOISSI
Hersen FANNIE
Karina SARI
Marieme TAMATA-VARIN
Michael RATOVELO
Thibaud DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE