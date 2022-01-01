Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marilyne DURRY
Ajouter
Marilyne DURRY
NAIROBI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHMP
- Partnership Manager
2013 - maintenant
CHMP
- Communication & Liaison Officer
2012 - 2013
Campbell Soup
- Responsable des Ressources Humaines
2011 - 2011
Campbell Soup
- Chargée de Ressources Humaines
2008 - 2011
Campbell Soup
- Chef de Secteur
2006 - 2008
Beiersdorf
- Chef de secteur
PARIS
2005 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Sup de Co Reims
Reims
2001 - 2005
Réseau
Arnaud PLAS
Fouquet THIERRY
Glenn CLOAREC
Hortense DOUX
Isaure DE LUCA
Magali HUOT
Marine TERRIER
Marion BENEZET
Myriam HERAULT
Vincent BRENA