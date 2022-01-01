Menu

Martine CARTIER

PARIS

En résumé

Martine has 18 years of experience in clinical research & line management. Through gradual and regular promotions, Martine became consequently International Clinical Project Manager, Clinical Planner, Clinical Planning Manager and finally Head of Corporate Clinical Operations at Chiesi. Martine
has a strong international exposure, having worked for French, American and Italian pharmaceutical companies. She is experienced to effectively manage teams & individuals, both in matrix and structured environments, in the UK (3 years), in France & Italy. She manages a team of 20 persons.

Mes compétences :
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Budget management
Strategic planning
Ecoute client
Esprit analytique
Esprit d'ouverture

Entreprises

  • Chiesi - Head of Corporate Clinical Operations (France + Italie)

    2005 - maintenant

  • Chiesi, France - Clinical Planning Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • Pharmacia UK - Clinical Planner for EU & Asia

    2001 - 2003

  • Searle, France - Project Manager

    1999 - 2001

  • Searle - Lead CRA

    1997 - 1999

  • Laboratoire Théramex, France - CRA

    1993 - 1997

Formations

