Martine CARTIER

Martine has 18 years of experience in clinical research & line management. Through gradual and regular promotions, Martine became consequently International Clinical Project Manager, Clinical Planner, Clinical Planning Manager and finally Head of Corporate Clinical Operations at Chiesi. Martine

has a strong international exposure, having worked for French, American and Italian pharmaceutical companies. She is experienced to effectively manage teams & individuals, both in matrix and structured environments, in the UK (3 years), in France & Italy. She manages a team of 20 persons.



Mes compétences :

Management d'équipe

Management de projet

Budget management

Strategic planning

Ecoute client

Esprit analytique

Esprit d'ouverture