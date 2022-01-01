Menu

Martine HAAS

STRASBOURG

En résumé

How to satisfy the customer, bring value added and show the difference with the competitors?

Specialist in customs and trade regulations, my participation to the elaboration of future EU and international regulations on customs and export controls allows me to fully understand the rules and how to apply them in the organization of complex flows in bringing solutions.

I know how to manage Value, origin, preferential origin, classification, dual use, Incoterms, Intrastat, US Extra territoriality law on EAR, negotiations with the Authorities, training, reporting and implementation of compliant action plans inside the supply chain and in the contracts.
Those skills will allow each company a quick and compliant adaptation to the regulations and the fast moving environment.


Mes compétences :
REGLEMENTATION DOUANIERE
Import et export
Négociation
Transports internationaux
Incoterms 2010
Organisation du travail
Supply chain management
Project management
Transport
Management
Logistique
Approvisionnement

Entreprises

  • TFN - Responsable commerciale

    maintenant Développement du CA en Alsace
    dépassement des objectifs fixés

  • MANRIDAL - Responsable commerciale

    maintenant Développement du CA en France, Belgique et Suisse
    dépassement des objectifs fixés

  • LuMenberg SAS - CONSULTANT/ ADVISOR ON TRADE AND LEGAL COMPLIANCE

    2016 - maintenant INTERNATIONAL TRADE - CUSTOMS- COMPLIANCE- EXPORT CONTROL- TRADE AGREEMENT

  • Stmicroelectronics - Directeur trade and customs compliance EMEA

    2014 - 2016 deployement of trade and customs compliance - Dual use item ( commodities, software, technology) Export control- US extraterritoriality law BIS/EAR, defense, military ITAR
    internal compliance Program, training, tracing
    Negotiation of authorizations and licences : customs/ANSSI/SBDU/NL and Maltese authorities
    Customs operations on CONEX
    Multi companies
    OEA- OEA audits, action plans
    customs audits
    HS Classification, export control classification, value determination, country of origin determination, duties
    Definition of import export clauses in production/commercial contracts
    Participation in definition of future EU regulations with Taxud/European commission through European semi-conductor industry association.
    complex flows- international industry
    network

  • Renault Trucks - Manager trade and customs compliance

    Saint-Priest France 2012 - 2014 OEA Application, negotiations of customs authorizations and licenses, bonded warehouse, customs Organisation of import flows : VMI, cross docking, consignment stock, just in time; Implementation of compliant process; audits, HS classification, value determination, country of origin determination; duties; Intrastat; support to divisions on import and export flows, customs operations with CONEX; team management; continuous improvement

  • Paul Hartmann - Responsable logistique, transports

    2009 - 2010 Definition of workflow and mapping process of a new automated warehouse, business rules, KPI, tools of continuous process
    Definition of transport and inventory rules for hazardous products

  • COLUMBIA SPORSTWEAR - Import manager, Europe

    2006 - 2009 - implementation of a bonded warehouse
    negotiation of customs agreements and licences, Delta
    Tariff classification, origin and preferential origin determination, REACH

  • SDE - Responsable ADV et approvisionnements

    Strasbourg 2000 - 2003 - team management import and export, sales
    - purchase of international transport
    - customs compliance ( classification, value, origin), customs operations with CONEX
    - letter of credit, incoterms
    - duties

  • ALCATEL BUSINESS SYSTEMS - Responsable Logistique - Logistics manager

    1993 - 1999 -customer service management
    - purchase of international transports/insurance
    - organization of international flows
    dual use goods, tariff classification, country of origin, letters of credit, incoterms

  • HAGER ELECTRO - Responsable ADV - export customer service

    Obernai 1986 - 1993 - customer service : order handling, organization of international shipments, letter of credit
    -purchase of transports and insurance, incoterms
    - scheduling of orders
    - team management

Formations

  • APICS

    Paris 2012 - 2012 gestion de stock et de production

    certifiée BSCM certification in production and inventory management- Avril 2012

  • Bordeaux Ecole De Management ISLI

    Boulogne Billancourt 2009 - 2010 Diplômée Supply Chain Manager

  • Groupe INSEEC

    Bordeaux 1977 - 1980 COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL

