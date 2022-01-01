Martine HAAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg
How to satisfy the customer, bring value added and show the difference with the competitors?
Specialist in customs and trade regulations, my participation to the elaboration of future EU and international regulations on customs and export controls allows me to fully understand the rules and how to apply them in the organization of complex flows in bringing solutions.
I know how to manage Value, origin, preferential origin, classification, dual use, Incoterms, Intrastat, US Extra territoriality law on EAR, negotiations with the Authorities, training, reporting and implementation of compliant action plans inside the supply chain and in the contracts.
Those skills will allow each company a quick and compliant adaptation to the regulations and the fast moving environment.
Mes compétences :
REGLEMENTATION DOUANIERE
Import et export
Négociation
Transports internationaux
Incoterms 2010
Organisation du travail
Supply chain management
Project management
Transport
Management
Logistique
Approvisionnement