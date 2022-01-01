Martine HAAS

How to satisfy the customer, bring value added and show the difference with the competitors?



Specialist in customs and trade regulations, my participation to the elaboration of future EU and international regulations on customs and export controls allows me to fully understand the rules and how to apply them in the organization of complex flows in bringing solutions.



I know how to manage Value, origin, preferential origin, classification, dual use, Incoterms, Intrastat, US Extra territoriality law on EAR, negotiations with the Authorities, training, reporting and implementation of compliant action plans inside the supply chain and in the contracts.

Those skills will allow each company a quick and compliant adaptation to the regulations and the fast moving environment.





Mes compétences :

REGLEMENTATION DOUANIERE

Import et export

Négociation

Transports internationaux

Incoterms 2010

Organisation du travail

Supply chain management

Project management

Transport

Management

Logistique

Approvisionnement