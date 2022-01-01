Retail
Mathilde LHERMINIER
Mathilde LHERMINIER
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Hotel Ritz
- Responsable Recrutement
2010 - 2013
Béssé Signature
- Assistante de Direction
Nantes
2009 - 2010
Hotel Crillon
- Assistante ressources Humaines
2006 - 2009
Intercontinental Le Grand Hotel
- Reception
2003 - 2006
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
2001 - 2004
Réseau
Beatrice MATHIEU
Christelle LAMOTHE
Guillaume CAMOU
Isabelle NICLOT
Jean-Christophe DOMENECH
Jean-Marc VARIN
Laetitia LOTRAM
Maelle LAUGAUDIN
Nicolas FLICHER
Patrick TOMAS