Mathilde PERIER
Mathilde PERIER
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Target Corporation
- Employee & Labour Relation BP
2014 - maintenant
Airbus Group
- Human Resources Project Manager - Diversity, Inclusion and Change
Blagnac
2011 - 2013
CCAS
- Psychologue en charge du personnel et de l'amélioration des conditions de travail
2010 - 2011
Formations
IAE
Toulouse
2011 - 2012
Université Toulouse II - Jean Jaurès
Toulouse
2005 - 2010
Réseau
Aménanie RENAUD LEBOT
Axelle ROLLAND
Didier ONDRA
Julie PINEL
Marie DUCHAYNE
Morgane LÉGLISE
Valérie BOURGEOIS
Virginie LEMAIRE
Yoan LASBOUYGUES