Mathilde QUEVAL

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Management
Entreprises
DaWanda GmbH
- Marketing Manager Assistant
NANTES2013 - maintenant• Created partnerships with bloggers, sellers and fairs to build brand awareness in France
• Implemented online promotions: created the special pages, product lists, newsletters, editorial content and SEO texts
• Led marketing strategies and tactical execution to drive seller and buyer acquisition
• Communicated through social network tools to expand the community
• Coordinated the communication with the international and leading platforms for marketing actions and website relaunch
Metiseko Vietnam Ltd.
- Project Development Manager
2012 - 2012• Opened and managed the second shop in Hanoi, handled the stock and merchandising
• Recruited, trained and supervised a team of 5 Sales Assistants
• Set up autonomously online & offline marketing actions through social networks, newsletters, fairs, events, shootings, PR
• Prospected new market opportunities in Malaysia and reported to the directors based in HCMV and Hoi An
Coty Prestige
- International marketing development assistant - Chloé fragrances
Paris2011 - 2012• Developed the actual and future brand portfolio (packaging, advertisement, smell, name, gifts with purchase…)
• Analysed sales and competition both quantitatively and qualitatively
• Handled the operational support with the technical, artworks, merchandising, legal, graphic and financial teams
• Deployed the brand’s strategy in international subsidiaries and travel retail
2010 - 2010• Coordinated the teams: photographers, designers, strategic planning and post designers
• Managed the client relationship: handled briefs & complaints, negotiated the quotes
• Advised about visual identity guidelines at all steps of the projects and evaluated the brands’ identities
CADev Agence de développement de la région Champagne Ardenne
- Assistant Business Intelligence
2008 - 2008• Prospected regional firms with foreign means to update strategic documents and write a benchmark