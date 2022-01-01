Menu

Mathilde QUEVAL

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Management

Entreprises

  • DaWanda GmbH - Marketing Manager Assistant

    NANTES 2013 - maintenant • Created partnerships with bloggers, sellers and fairs to build brand awareness in France
    • Implemented online promotions: created the special pages, product lists, newsletters, editorial content and SEO texts
    • Led marketing strategies and tactical execution to drive seller and buyer acquisition
    • Communicated through social network tools to expand the community
    • Coordinated the communication with the international and leading platforms for marketing actions and website relaunch

  • Metiseko Vietnam Ltd. - Project Development Manager

    2012 - 2012 • Opened and managed the second shop in Hanoi, handled the stock and merchandising
    • Recruited, trained and supervised a team of 5 Sales Assistants
    • Set up autonomously online & offline marketing actions through social networks, newsletters, fairs, events, shootings, PR
    • Prospected new market opportunities in Malaysia and reported to the directors based in HCMV and Hoi An

  • Coty Prestige - International marketing development assistant - Chloé fragrances

    Paris 2011 - 2012 • Developed the actual and future brand portfolio (packaging, advertisement, smell, name, gifts with purchase…)
    • Analysed sales and competition both quantitatively and qualitatively
    • Handled the operational support with the technical, artworks, merchandising, legal, graphic and financial teams
    • Deployed the brand’s strategy in international subsidiaries and travel retail

  • Agence design NUDE - Boulogne Billancourt - Project Manager Assistant

    2010 - 2010 • Coordinated the teams: photographers, designers, strategic planning and post designers
    • Managed the client relationship: handled briefs & complaints, negotiated the quotes
    • Advised about visual identity guidelines at all steps of the projects and evaluated the brands’ identities

  • CADev Agence de développement de la région Champagne Ardenne - Assistant Business Intelligence

    2008 - 2008 • Prospected regional firms with foreign means to update strategic documents and write a benchmark

Formations

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 2012 - 2012 Exchange semester

  • Groupe ESC ROUEN

    Mont Saint Aignan 2009 - 2013

  • Université Catholique De Lille FLSEG

    Lille 2007 - 2009 Two years university degree in Economics & management
    Marketing, Micro & Macroeconomics, Law, Human Resources, Supply & Buying Management

  • Lycée Marc Chagall

    Reims 2005 - 2007 International Baccalauréat

    Grade B - Pass (Mention "bien")

