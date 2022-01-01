Menu

Mathilde REMOND

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orange - Responsable Facturation Client

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • NORDNET - Chargée du Domaine Recouvrement

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Littoral (Dunkerque)

    Dunkerque 1995 - 1999

Réseau