Mathilde REMOND
Ajouter
Mathilde REMOND
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Orange
- Responsable Facturation Client
Paris
2018 - maintenant
NORDNET
- Chargée du Domaine Recouvrement
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Université Littoral (Dunkerque)
Dunkerque
1995 - 1999
Réseau
Anne-Sophie DEMILLY
Cedric TIRLEMONT
Florent MESNIER
Jacqueline VALAINS
Jonathan FRETIN
Julie NOEL
Servane COULON
Thierry KOUASSI
Thomas BISIGNANI
Thomas DELSINNE