Mathilde ROCHE

Grenoble

My passion for pharmaceutical studies has drawn me to express an interest in the Business Development sector.

Throughout my studies under distinguished professors, I learned scientific knowledge which includes Oncology, Immunology, Neurology and Cardiology. My advanced master and specialization in corporate track provided the abilities in strategy, management, finance, law, negotiation and marketing - skills that are demanded by the business industry.

My professional project is to work as a consultant in Business Development for pharmaceutical or cosmetic companies; and to be a part of the business strategy in an innovative company that demands you to be constantly aware of market changes. I enjoy the idea that one must be curious, reactive and pugnacious to achieve your objectives. Moreover, this achievement requires interaction with enriching partners, a skill which I highly value.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Logiciel R
Capacités oratoires
Recherche documentaire
Pharmacovigilance
Affaires réglementaires

Entreprises

  • CHU Grenoble - Externe en Processus Achat

    Grenoble 2015 - 2016 Rédaction d'une procédure commune pour tous les achat de produits de santé (médicaments et dispositifs médicaux).
    Participation aux réunions avec les laboratoires pharmaceutiques pour l'étude de marchés.
    Mise à jour des dossiers lors de réception d'avenants.

  • CHU Grenoble - Externe en Pharmacovigilance

    Grenoble 2015 - 2015 Étude de déclarations de pharmacovigilance provenant du CHU de Grenoble, de professionnels de santé ou de particuliers.
    Recherche bibliographique (ouvrages de référence, articles scientifiques ...).
    Rédaction de compte rendu.

  • Biose - Stagiaire en Affaires Réglementaires

    2015 - 2015 Participation à la rédaction du CTD pour une procédure décentralisée concernant GYNOPHILUS® et GYNOPHILUS® LP.
    Participation à la rédaction d'un Dossier Technique pour IMMUNIUM® (complément alimentaire), pour PROVAME® et PRODIGE® (placebo pour essai clinique) .
    Élaboration d'un plan de gestion de risques.
    Participation à la Veille Réglementaire
    Interaction avec les partenaires (fournisseurs, distributeurs) dans le cadre des enregistrements, du suivi des dossiers ou de la mise à jour des bases de données.

  • Pharmacie du Polygone - Pharmacien

    2014 - 2014 Prise en charge des Commandes et de la Réception des médicaments, dispositifs médicaux et produits de parapharmacie.
    Vente de médicaments, dispositifs médicaux (après analyse pharmaceutique des ordonnances) et de produits de parapharmacie.

  • Université Joseph Fourier - Tutrice en Physique et en ICM

    Saint-Martin-d'Hères 2013 - 2014 Tutrice en Physique au premier semestre et en ICM au deuxième semestre, à des premières années de santé.
    J'ai pu grâce à cette expérience développer ma patience ainsi que mes compétences orales et d'enseignante.

  • Banque Crédit Agricole - Stagiaire service comptabilité

    2013 - 2013 Mise à jour des dossiers client, répondre au téléphone et aux mails.
    J'ai appris l'importance de la rigueur, de la ponctualité et de l'organisation.

Formations

  • Essec MS SIAI

    Cergy Pontoise 2016 - maintenant Advanced master

    Teaching Units:
    Corporate Finance
    Strategic Management
    Business Law
    Strategic Marketing
    Geopolitics
    C-centric strategy

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2010 - maintenant Doctorat en Pharmacie

    Module : Organisation et Gestion,
    Réglementation,
    Déontologie et environnement socio-économique de l'exercice officinal,
    Anglais Professionnel,
    Droit social/droit du travail,
    Économie du médicament,
    Production distribution et valorisation des produits,
    Contrôle Qualité,
    Formulation fabrication et aspects biopharmaceutiques des médicaments,
    Sciences analytiques

  • Lycée Institution Notre Dame

    Valence 2007 - 2010 BAC Scientifique

    Spécialité Mathématique, mention Bien

