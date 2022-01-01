Mathilde ROCHE

My passion for pharmaceutical studies has drawn me to express an interest in the Business Development sector.



Throughout my studies under distinguished professors, I learned scientific knowledge which includes Oncology, Immunology, Neurology and Cardiology. My advanced master and specialization in corporate track provided the abilities in strategy, management, finance, law, negotiation and marketing - skills that are demanded by the business industry.



My professional project is to work as a consultant in Business Development for pharmaceutical or cosmetic companies; and to be a part of the business strategy in an innovative company that demands you to be constantly aware of market changes. I enjoy the idea that one must be curious, reactive and pugnacious to achieve your objectives. Moreover, this achievement requires interaction with enriching partners, a skill which I highly value.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Logiciel R

Capacités oratoires

Recherche documentaire

Pharmacovigilance

Affaires réglementaires