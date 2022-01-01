Mathilde ROLAND

Mes compétences :
Simio Simulation software
Organisation du travail
Office 2010
Arena Simulation …
VBA
Access
Optimisation des flux
Nadcap
CAO
SAP
Entreprises
Sogeti High Tech
- Ingénieur d'étude
Paris2014 - maintenantActuellement en mission chez Aribus Defense and Space.
Maintien en condition opérationnelle des équipement électriques.
Astrium
- Stage - Projet industriel de fin d'étude
Blagnac 2014 - 2014Amélioration continue au sein de l'unité de contrôle des protections thermique.
Analyse de flux, réorganisation de l'atelier, BPR( Bussiness Process Reengineering), réevaluation charge/capacité de l'unité etc
EEI - Universidad de Vigo, Spain
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2014Simulation project with Simio.
Making a model on Simio about production processes of helicopter tails in composite materials.
Turbomeca
- Continuous Improvment Trainee
BORDES2013 - 2013For this internship I have worked in the Continuous Improvement & Quality Department. This department deal with both Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and New Production (NP).
1- Reduction of cost and time in Quote Proposal for Arriel 2 engines:
I have conducted a Process Map for each module in Quote Proposal. This stage of measure aims to details every steps of an operation. This level of details enable to categorize every action (valuated business non valuated, waste of time). Further thanks to the timing measurement, it also allows the real proportion of these categories.
Therefore, I have evaluated the cost and understood the reason of each kind of BNVA and Waste of Time, to attempt to find a solution to suppress or reduce it.
2- Make an analysis of team capacity for Arriel 1 and Arriel 2.
3- Update and improve the “our Ideas” database.
4- Set up the Notice board for Continuous Improvement.
5- Implement the new 5s guidelines standards in the whole work floor for MRO..
AIA (atelier industriel de l'aéronautique)
- Internship
2012 - 2012About logistics and continuous improvement activity applied to NDT. Defined a database and continued effort on the 5S workshop Non Destructive Test.
I was assigned to the service of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) with two goals. The first concerning logistics and continuous improvement. My efforts was focused on four main points:
- HSE & ergonomics:
I took care of the Health and Safety aspects. Indeed, it is important that there is in each work area, clear instructions about the wearing of Personal Protective Equipment, safety informations relating to the sector, the use of hazardous materials etc. The goal is to reach the 0 accidents. I mostly worked with the HSE manager on the classification of work orders criticality, reviewed the Risk Analysis Document (RAD) and made proposals for improvement of the usability of some workstations (radiological shooting cabin, treatment of used fluids etc.)
- Support of production:
Modification, debugging and improving existent Access database (SQL and VBA)
- Quality-at the earliest:
Implementation of a quality matrix for self-failure detection and implementation of corrective actions.
-5S:
Improving the standard storage self-service tools in the NDT workshop.
With implementation of Poka Yoke to ensure traceability tools on each operation.
Action 5S with sorting, storage, standardization in the preparation offices with the work documentation.
My second objective concerned the quality aspect. I conducted a preliminary audit of the special process of control by Eddy Current and proposed several corrective actions.
HOWMET SAS
- Internship
2011 - 2011• Trainee at the Process office.
• Participation in the action of continuous improvement of the company.
• Kaizen Tests conducted in the molding specialization to find the cause of a fault surface
Aubiere2010 - 2014In addition to my training in mechanics,
I followed the formation of Industrial Systems and Logistics with courses such as:
Industrialization and Production Setup
Modeling, Analysis and Simulation of Production Systems
Management Quality, Safety and Environment
Continuous Improvement and Maintenance of Industrial Systems