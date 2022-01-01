Menu

Mathilde SALMON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management
Marketing
Communication
Writing
Tourism
Culture

Entreprises

  • Ad Gentes - Project Manager for Asia brochure

    2011 - 2011 - Reviewing the programs for India
    - Text writing and proofreading
    - Photo selection
    - Coordination between designer, directors and providers abroad

  • Terres d'Aventure - Product Manager - Central America & Carabbean Islands

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Shanti Travel Branch Office in Pondicherry - Business Development Manager

    2010 - 2011 - Responsible for marketing and communication
    - Production of new services and packeges
    - Establishing business plan and strategies
    - Market studies for new business opportunities
    - Co managing the retail shop
    - Accounts & finance

  • Shanti Travel - Manager New Markets

    New Delhi 2009 - 2010 - Managing a multicultural team of 6: day to day management and training.
    - Travel Advisor: producing & correcting quotations & following the progress, managing client relations.
    - Development of the Spanish market: communication, marketing, B2B, market studies, recruitment, etc.
    - Follow up of the Italian and German markets’ development.

  • Noche de Arte, Peru - In charge of the event catalogue - volunteer

    2007 - 2007 Project managed the production of 3000 copies of a 52 page event catalogue, from briefing to press proofs
    Close collaboration with the director, photographer, designer, sponsors, printers
    Worked independently as part of an international team
    Undertook training to receive and register artists and artwork
    Key member of a team that raised $180,000 in 2007

    http://www.nochedearte.com/

  • Be Global, Peru - Translator

    2007 - 2008 Translating hotel descriptions from English to French, for a website project.

  • Gaumont Pathé archives (audiovisual archives) - International Marketing Development Internship 3 months

    2006 - 2006 Researched English and Spanish markets
    Producing newsletters in English, for clients and prospects
    Organising meetings for an international audiovisual fair

  • Express Editions (Express Expansion press group) - Marketing Assistant - Internship 4 months

    2006 - 2006 Analysis of sales performance and competitor activity
    Implementing findings from qualitative research
    Market research to aid NPD
    Writing product briefs for sales teams
    Created a database for a newsletter
    Managed sales for the Paris Book Fair

  • Hachette Littératures (Hachette Group, publishing) - Coordinating assistant – Internship 6 months

    2005 - 2005 Organised and controlled the publishing line (NOT SURE WHAT THIS MEANS)
    Took the initiative to update and improve the website to clarify and simplify how the collections were displayed
    Produced iconographic research
    Assisted in photo selection and collation of photo albums
    Managed the selection of manuscripts (interaction with potential authors, creation of sum ups, etc)

  • Loisirs Accueil Haute Bretagne (Travel Agency) - Product manager assistant – Internship 3 months

    2004 - 2004 Selling tourist packages to groups and individuals
    Managing workload between two different departments
    Producing travel documentation
    Booking hotels for international clients

  • Association ESC Press - Member of the association (versatile)

    2003 - 2004 Part of a team that beat 9 other schools to win first prize in a competition to produce a 16 page supplement for a national newspaper

     Selling advertising space
     Writing articles and undertaking iconographic research
     Managed internal communication in the school
     Organised and participated in a 3 day sales event
     Developed and created a new school journal

Formations

  • Universidad San Ignacio De Loyola (Lima)

    Lima 2006 - 2008 Master en negocios internacionales y comercio exterior, diploma ESIC (Madrid)

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Sup de Co Rennes

    Rennes 2003 - 2008 International Business (marketing, communication, sales, HR, IT, finance, management, etc)

    ESC Rennes is a French Business School which promotes diversity and connects to a global world. By the second year, all classes are given in English, and every student gets to participate in a student exchange abroad.

  • Lycée Chateaubriand

    Rennes 2001 - 2003 Hypokhagne-Khâgne spécialité Anglais

    Sous admissible concours ENS

