Mathilde SALMON

Project management
Marketing
Communication
Writing
Tourism
Culture
Entreprises
Ad Gentes
- Project Manager for Asia brochure
2011 - 2011- Reviewing the programs for India
- Text writing and proofreading
- Photo selection
- Coordination between designer, directors and providers abroad
Terres d'Aventure
- Product Manager - Central America & Carabbean Islands
Paris2011 - maintenant
Shanti Travel Branch Office in Pondicherry
- Business Development Manager
2010 - 2011- Responsible for marketing and communication
- Production of new services and packeges
- Establishing business plan and strategies
- Market studies for new business opportunities
- Co managing the retail shop
- Accounts & finance
Shanti Travel
- Manager New Markets
New Delhi2009 - 2010- Managing a multicultural team of 6: day to day management and training.
- Travel Advisor: producing & correcting quotations & following the progress, managing client relations.
- Development of the Spanish market: communication, marketing, B2B, market studies, recruitment, etc.
- Follow up of the Italian and German markets’ development.
Noche de Arte, Peru
- In charge of the event catalogue - volunteer
2007 - 2007Project managed the production of 3000 copies of a 52 page event catalogue, from briefing to press proofs
Close collaboration with the director, photographer, designer, sponsors, printers
Worked independently as part of an international team
Undertook training to receive and register artists and artwork
Key member of a team that raised $180,000 in 2007
http://www.nochedearte.com/
Be Global, Peru
- Translator
2007 - 2008Translating hotel descriptions from English to French, for a website project.
Gaumont Pathé archives (audiovisual archives)
- International Marketing Development Internship 3 months
2006 - 2006Researched English and Spanish markets
Producing newsletters in English, for clients and prospects
Organising meetings for an international audiovisual fair
2006 - 2006Analysis of sales performance and competitor activity
Implementing findings from qualitative research
Market research to aid NPD
Writing product briefs for sales teams
Created a database for a newsletter
Managed sales for the Paris Book Fair
2005 - 2005Organised and controlled the publishing line (NOT SURE WHAT THIS MEANS)
Took the initiative to update and improve the website to clarify and simplify how the collections were displayed
Produced iconographic research
Assisted in photo selection and collation of photo albums
Managed the selection of manuscripts (interaction with potential authors, creation of sum ups, etc)
2004 - 2004Selling tourist packages to groups and individuals
Managing workload between two different departments
Producing travel documentation
Booking hotels for international clients
Association ESC Press
- Member of the association (versatile)
2003 - 2004Part of a team that beat 9 other schools to win first prize in a competition to produce a 16 page supplement for a national newspaper
Selling advertising space
Writing articles and undertaking iconographic research
Managed internal communication in the school
Organised and participated in a 3 day sales event
Developed and created a new school journal
Formations
Universidad San Ignacio De Loyola (Lima)
Lima2006 - 2008Master en negocios internacionales y comercio exterior, diploma ESIC (Madrid)
ESC Rennes is a French Business School which promotes diversity and connects to a global world. By the second year, all classes are given in English, and every student gets to participate in a student exchange abroad.