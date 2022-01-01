Menu

Matou SOCK GUEYE

Noisy-le-Grand Cedex

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOM Nucléaire groupe Ortec - Ingénieur d'études

    Noisy-le-Grand Cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • EDF - Chargée d'affaires logistiques

    Paris 2012 - 2013

Formations

Réseau