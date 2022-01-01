Meryl YACOUBI-SOUSSANE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Master en Marketing Stratégique et innovation des marques à l'Inseec Business School
• Diplômée du Bachelor Management Entrepreneurial de Novancia Business School (Advancia), spécialisation Marketing
• Stage et expérience dans la première destination touristique européenne
• Stage dans l'entreprise indienne Josco Retail pour la marque Methiyadi
• Stage qui a consisté au lancement d'une entreprise anglaise InSchool Academy
• Stage en tant que Assistante Chef de Projet Marketing Digitale dans une entreprise de gestion hôtelière
• Educational background in International Business with concentration on Marketing, Strategy, Sales and International Trade
• Determined individual, self branding, full of energy with high knowledge in Marketing
• Vast interest in Marketing and Sales, Trade Marketing, Marketing CRM, Direct Marketing, Marketing social and on line, Analysis of Market, Business Atmosphere, Strategy
• Strong ability to work under pressure, on time, self motivated and excellent team player
• Eager to work in an international environment, valuing client focus, analytical creative thinking, leadership and team work
• Proficient ability of customer service with quality, management and recognize precedence and the significance of customer satisfaction thanks to my experience as a Shop Assistant and my role in the Quality Team
• Experience with living abroad in Morocco (1994-2002), in India (2013), in London (2015)
• French mother tongue
• Working knowledge of English and Spanish
Mes compétences :
Marketing direct
Marketing social