Meryl YACOUBI-SOUSSANE

Master en Marketing Stratégique et innovation des marques à l'Inseec Business School



• Diplômée du Bachelor Management Entrepreneurial de Novancia Business School (Advancia), spécialisation Marketing

• Stage et expérience dans la première destination touristique européenne

• Stage dans l'entreprise indienne Josco Retail pour la marque Methiyadi

• Stage qui a consisté au lancement d'une entreprise anglaise InSchool Academy

• Stage en tant que Assistante Chef de Projet Marketing Digitale dans une entreprise de gestion hôtelière



• Educational background in International Business with concentration on Marketing, Strategy, Sales and International Trade

• Determined individual, self branding, full of energy with high knowledge in Marketing

• Vast interest in Marketing and Sales, Trade Marketing, Marketing CRM, Direct Marketing, Marketing social and on line, Analysis of Market, Business Atmosphere, Strategy

• Strong ability to work under pressure, on time, self motivated and excellent team player

• Eager to work in an international environment, valuing client focus, analytical creative thinking, leadership and team work

• Proficient ability of customer service with quality, management and recognize precedence and the significance of customer satisfaction thanks to my experience as a Shop Assistant and my role in the Quality Team

• Experience with living abroad in Morocco (1994-2002), in India (2013), in London (2015)

• French mother tongue

• Working knowledge of English and Spanish



Mes compétences :

Marketing direct

Marketing social