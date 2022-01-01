Menu

Meryl YACOUBI-SOUSSANE

Paris

En résumé

Master en Marketing Stratégique et innovation des marques à l'Inseec Business School

• Diplômée du Bachelor Management Entrepreneurial de Novancia Business School (Advancia), spécialisation Marketing
• Stage et expérience dans la première destination touristique européenne
• Stage dans l'entreprise indienne Josco Retail pour la marque Methiyadi
• Stage qui a consisté au lancement d'une entreprise anglaise InSchool Academy
• Stage en tant que Assistante Chef de Projet Marketing Digitale dans une entreprise de gestion hôtelière

• Educational background in International Business with concentration on Marketing, Strategy, Sales and International Trade
• Determined individual, self branding, full of energy with high knowledge in Marketing
• Vast interest in Marketing and Sales, Trade Marketing, Marketing CRM, Direct Marketing, Marketing social and on line, Analysis of Market, Business Atmosphere, Strategy
• Strong ability to work under pressure, on time, self motivated and excellent team player
• Eager to work in an international environment, valuing client focus, analytical creative thinking, leadership and team work
• Proficient ability of customer service with quality, management and recognize precedence and the significance of customer satisfaction thanks to my experience as a Shop Assistant and my role in the Quality Team
• Experience with living abroad in Morocco (1994-2002), in India (2013), in London (2015)
• French mother tongue
• Working knowledge of English and Spanish

Mes compétences :
Marketing direct
Marketing social

Entreprises

  • HONOTEL - Assistante Chargé de Projets Marketing Web, Stage

    Paris 2016 - 2016 • Content Marketing : Stratégie & Refonte (SEO des sites internet, des campagnes Google Adwords)
    • SEM : Participation à la refonte des campagnes
    • Social Media Optimization : Mise à jour des profils et Animation des contenus sur les réseaux sociaux
    • E-Commerce : Mise en place des offres commerciales
    • Brand Image : Gestion des informations hôtels et de leur image sur les sites de voyage
    • Social Media Ads : Facebook & Instagram
    • Communication offline

  • InSchool Academy - Chargée de Marketing, Stage

    2015 - 2015 Cours de langues pour enfants

    • Ciblage et cartographie des prospects
    • Analyse de l’environnement, du marché, des tendances de consommation
    • Stratégie : Définition du positionnement, de son offre, de sa politique Marketing
    • Communication: Rédaction et Mise en place des campagnes

    Autres missions pour les startups Signeer : Analyse sur des différents développements possibles de produits / Vincore : Participation à des missions en tant que consultante

  • Josco Footwear - Assistante Marketing, Stage

    2013 - 2013 • Stratégie commerciale, marketing, promotion de la marque
    • Participation au développement à l'international
    • Communication on line
    • Commercial : Création d'un document de formation à destination de la force de vente

  • Disneyland Paris - Vendeuse, Temps Partiel

    Chessy 2010 - maintenant • Gestion Client
    • Management des employés
    • Accueil et formation des nouveaux employés
    • Merchandising, suivi de l’animation, de la qualité et du UPT
    • Tenue de la caisse

  • Disneyland Paris - Employée de Restauration

    Chessy 2009 - 2010 Employée de Restauration au Dîner-Spectacle Buffalo Bill Wild West Show durant les vacances de Noël 2009

    • Gestion clients (accueil et service), 50 personnes par service
    • Animation de l'arène
    • Gestion des boissons
    • Nettoyage de l'arène et mise en place des tables entre chaque Show

Formations

  • INSEEC, Business School

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Master Grande Ecole

    Tendances et stratégie des marques, Brand Management, Consumers Behavior, Études de marché, Marketing Digital, Lancement de nouveaux produits, CRM, International Marketing, Stratégie de l’entreprise, Sensory Marketing,…

    Membre de l'Association Keep In Touch en partenariat avec l’Association des Diplômés de l’Inseec
    • Organisation d'évènements professionnels (Job Dating, Générations Inseec, Poker)

  • Novancia Business School Paris (Advancia Negocia)

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Bachelor Management Entrepreneurial, spécialité Marketing

    Marketing Direct, International Marketing, Consumers Behaviour, Marketing Concepts for fast moving products, Analyse de Marchés, Commerce International,…


    Projets Associatifs :
    Quiz Team, Octobre 2012 - Avril 2013
    • Organiser une soirée Quiz pour cent dix étudiants de Grandes Ecoles
    • Recruter l’équipe d’étudiants Novancia
    • Assurer la communication de l’évènement au sein de l’école et entre l

  • Lycée Gerard De Nerval

    Soissons 2006 - 2009 Baccalauréat Economique et Social, spécialité SES

