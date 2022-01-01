Menu

Meryll MOREAU

GENÈVE

En résumé

Driven by creating impactfull marketing strategies with 14 years experience in B2B software large ICT companies and start-ups icluding 8 years in developing and leading Digital Marketing that supports corporate goals. Proactive team leader with proven ability to build and conduct global strategies to grow sales pipelines and revenue threw marketing and digital tactics.

Thrive on analytics to keep track and manage ROI of marketing campaigns to always balance cost/effort vs convertion rate.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication web
Marketing
Web
teams support
subscriber management
public relations
product management
managed the partnership retailers
direct marketing
Specific Skills
SAP OFFICE
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP
Microsoft Office
MANAGE ROI FRENCH
Intranet management
Content Management
Consolidations
Business Objects
Broadcasting
Application Performance Management
Analyst management

Entreprises

  • GSX Solutions - Vice-President of Marketing WW

    2011 - maintenant Application Performance Management- BtoB
    Reporting directly to President and CEO, part of the management team.
    Elevated company's marketing approach from startup phase into growth mode.
    Built all department from scratch managing a team of 6 people distributed in US,
    Switzerland, France.
    * Define and articulate annual marketing plan for the group. ;
    * Conduct and management of the 4Ps together with product management
    and technical experts
    * Manage all the digital strategy for the group from website content management, to Facebook,
    Linked, yammer and twitter community
    * Plan and define Product launch globally ;
    * Content strategy to drive prospects to sales building MQL for sales pipe
    * Define partner on boarded strategy threw SLAs and KPI for global SI, MSP and VAR
    * Implemented inbound marketing platform and all the company digital strategy
    * Build the nurturing process, key messages, content creation and marketing campaigns
    * Rebrand company, and launched new websites to improve SEO threw value added content
    * Manage the entire Salesforce CRM project from first analysis, benchmarking
    to implementation and process definition.
    * Analyst management: Gartner, IDC, Forrester, 451 Group ;
    * Third-party agencies benchmark and management: Media, Multimedia, Affiliate agencies
    * Team Management and quarterly reporting to CEO and investors

  • Jahia Solutions Group - Marketing Director

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Open Source CMS B to B
    Report directly to CEO- Developing and managing corporate brands, creating and executing strategic Communications and Marketing plans that integrate
    advertising, public relations, direct marketing, international events, social media and online campaigns.
    * Design, and manage annual marketing plan for the group.
    * Define overall positioning and development of key messages for technical target
    audiences to communicate on the core brand identity
    * Digital strategy implementation and execution: develop, implement, animate a technical worldwide community threw, forums, social media and blogs
    * Lead agencies to execute all communication activities and public relations (marketing
    materials, advertising, client communications, direct mail, marketing campaigns, press
    releases). Manage media relations, research editorial opportunities and build
    relationships with key industry media.
    * Orchestrated and organised worldwide sales seminars, workshops, webinars and trade
    shows
    * Analyst management: Gartner, IDC, Forrester, 451 Group

  • European Tech - Marketing and Communication Manager

    2007 - 2008 The European Tech Tour Association is an independent not for profit organization committed to the development of emerging technology
    companies from Europe. The main goal is to provide a platform that allows interactions between the three main groups, entrepreneurs,
    investors and industry players eventually leading to facilitating or funding local companies looking to expand internationally
    * Looking for alliance partner to sponsor international guest events
    * Building community around specific country eco-system of entrepreneurs, VC, and experts
    * Event organization and budget consolidation

  • blueKiwi - Marketing and Communication Manager

    Bezons 2006 - 2007 Social Software Vendor
    B to B
    Reporting directly to CEO- Create, develop and coordinate a successful national
    marketing strategy and support activities that increased brand awareness, product
    demand and direct sales
    * Created and developed a channel marketing program including sales materials, specific
    collaterals
    * Formulated and implemented a successful Media Relations strategy that increased brand
    awareness and boosted demand and direct sales
    * Created product demand opportunities by developing and executing integrated Relationship
    Marketing campaigns including database creation, emailing and business opportunities detection
    * Orchestrated and organised sales seminars, workshops, webinars and trade shows
    * Built blueKiwi brand awareness through professional print and interactive media: blog, website.

  • Avid Technology - Marketing/ Communication specialist

    Levallois Perret 2003 - 2006 Broadcasting software Vendor
    Channel Marketing B to C
    * Created and managed the partnership retailers program : website, workshops and open days
    organisation, e-mailing, ROI
    * Developed and executed the Pinnacle Institute Program (Marcom Kit & POS materials)
    * Created and executed Pinnacle Education Pilot Program that resulted in the use of a Video
    Editing Education kit ``Studio Piccolo'' by 200 schools
    * Middle East and Nordics sales teams support
    * Tradeshows & workshops
    Packaging et collaterals creation:
    * Packaging conception for European market (content and design based on corporate
    guidelines)
    * Management of the creative department (budget, proposal, retroplannings, deadlines)
    * POS materials conception (leaflets, products catalogues, sales CD-ROM, Newsletters...)
    * Operational control of the POS logistics department based in Germany
    * Marcom budget control

  • SAP - Marketing Partner Network manager

    Paris 2001 - 2003 BI Software Vendor
    * Creation, planning and execution of the VAR partner program:
    * Partner Workshops organisation one per week: Databases elaboration,
    emailing campaign, subscriber management, operational booking
    * POS materials conception: Leaflets, brochures, give-aways ;
    * Partnership nurturing campaigns via Newsletters, Partners Intranet management

Formations

  • INSEEC (Lyon)

    Lyon 1998 - 2002 Diploma

    Internships: SAP, French Embassy in Mexico City (6 months) Chantelle Barcelona (4 months)
    TOIC in Napier University (Scotland)

    Specific Skills -----
    Office tools: Microsoft office
    Salesforce Automation: Salesforce.com and SugarCRM
    Inbound Marketing: Hubspot/Google analytics
    Google Ads

  • Lycée Emile Zola (Aix En Provence)

    Aix En Provence 1995 - 1998 ES

