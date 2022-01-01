Meryll MOREAU

-
GSX Solutions
- Vice-President of Marketing WW
2011 - maintenant
Application Performance Management- BtoB
Reporting directly to President and CEO, part of the management team.
Elevated company's marketing approach from startup phase into growth mode.
Built all department from scratch managing a team of 6 people distributed in US,
Switzerland, France.
* Define and articulate annual marketing plan for the group. ;
* Conduct and management of the 4Ps together with product management
and technical experts
* Manage all the digital strategy for the group from website content management, to Facebook,
Linked, yammer and twitter community
* Plan and define Product launch globally ;
* Content strategy to drive prospects to sales building MQL for sales pipe
* Define partner on boarded strategy threw SLAs and KPI for global SI, MSP and VAR
* Implemented inbound marketing platform and all the company digital strategy
* Build the nurturing process, key messages, content creation and marketing campaigns
* Rebrand company, and launched new websites to improve SEO threw value added content
* Manage the entire Salesforce CRM project from first analysis, benchmarking
to implementation and process definition.
* Analyst management: Gartner, IDC, Forrester, 451 Group ;
* Third-party agencies benchmark and management: Media, Multimedia, Affiliate agencies
* Team Management and quarterly reporting to CEO and investors
-
Jahia Solutions Group
- Marketing Director
Paris
2008 - 2010
Open Source CMS B to B
Report directly to CEO- Developing and managing corporate brands, creating and executing strategic Communications and Marketing plans that integrate
advertising, public relations, direct marketing, international events, social media and online campaigns.
* Design, and manage annual marketing plan for the group.
* Define overall positioning and development of key messages for technical target
audiences to communicate on the core brand identity
* Digital strategy implementation and execution: develop, implement, animate a technical worldwide community threw, forums, social media and blogs
* Lead agencies to execute all communication activities and public relations (marketing
materials, advertising, client communications, direct mail, marketing campaigns, press
releases). Manage media relations, research editorial opportunities and build
relationships with key industry media.
* Orchestrated and organised worldwide sales seminars, workshops, webinars and trade
shows
* Analyst management: Gartner, IDC, Forrester, 451 Group
-
European Tech
- Marketing and Communication Manager
2007 - 2008
The European Tech Tour Association is an independent not for profit organization committed to the development of emerging technology
companies from Europe. The main goal is to provide a platform that allows interactions between the three main groups, entrepreneurs,
investors and industry players eventually leading to facilitating or funding local companies looking to expand internationally
* Looking for alliance partner to sponsor international guest events
* Building community around specific country eco-system of entrepreneurs, VC, and experts
* Event organization and budget consolidation
-
blueKiwi
- Marketing and Communication Manager
Bezons
2006 - 2007
Social Software Vendor
B to B
Reporting directly to CEO- Create, develop and coordinate a successful national
marketing strategy and support activities that increased brand awareness, product
demand and direct sales
* Created and developed a channel marketing program including sales materials, specific
collaterals
* Formulated and implemented a successful Media Relations strategy that increased brand
awareness and boosted demand and direct sales
* Created product demand opportunities by developing and executing integrated Relationship
Marketing campaigns including database creation, emailing and business opportunities detection
* Orchestrated and organised sales seminars, workshops, webinars and trade shows
* Built blueKiwi brand awareness through professional print and interactive media: blog, website.
-
Avid Technology
- Marketing/ Communication specialist
Levallois Perret
2003 - 2006
Broadcasting software Vendor
Channel Marketing B to C
* Created and managed the partnership retailers program : website, workshops and open days
organisation, e-mailing, ROI
* Developed and executed the Pinnacle Institute Program (Marcom Kit & POS materials)
* Created and executed Pinnacle Education Pilot Program that resulted in the use of a Video
Editing Education kit ``Studio Piccolo'' by 200 schools
* Middle East and Nordics sales teams support
* Tradeshows & workshops
Packaging et collaterals creation:
* Packaging conception for European market (content and design based on corporate
guidelines)
* Management of the creative department (budget, proposal, retroplannings, deadlines)
* POS materials conception (leaflets, products catalogues, sales CD-ROM, Newsletters...)
* Operational control of the POS logistics department based in Germany
* Marcom budget control
-
SAP
- Marketing Partner Network manager
Paris
2001 - 2003
BI Software Vendor
* Creation, planning and execution of the VAR partner program:
* Partner Workshops organisation one per week: Databases elaboration,
emailing campaign, subscriber management, operational booking
* POS materials conception: Leaflets, brochures, give-aways ;
* Partnership nurturing campaigns via Newsletters, Partners Intranet management