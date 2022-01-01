Menu

Messaline MAUNIER

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Teezily - Head of Sales

    2016 - maintenant

  • Le New Black - Sales Manager

    2015 - 2016

  • PRICEMINISTER.COM - Head of Account Management Fashion Department

    Paris 2013 - 2015 * Develop the growth of sales for Fashion merchants
    * Manage the team of Fashion E-Commerce Consultant
    * Accelerate the growth of the sales throught clear action plan and optimizations
    * Make recommendations and business plan with merchants
    * Identify why we have a gap between target and achieved in view to duplicate success cases
    * Exchange & brainstorm with Marketing/Navigation/Development Team to optimize the visibility and the sales trought those channels
    * Organise promotions (Private Sales, Newsletter, SuperBonPlan) after negociating top offers with strategic merchants
    * Support strategic projects in view to boost the category and catch up the target of the company
    * Tokyo and Singapore trips with staffs and merchants

  • PRICEMINISTER.COM - Fashion E-Commerce Consultant

    Paris 2012 - 2013 * Develop the growth of sales for Fashion merchants
    * Negociate top offers with strategic merchants
    * Optimize the catalog of merchants
    * Make recommendations and business plan with merchants
    * Organise promotions (Private Sales, Newsletter, SuperBonPlan) after negociating top offers with strategic merchants

  • SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM - Fashion Buyer

    La Plaine Saint Denis 2011 - 2012 * Acquire, negociate and develop partnership with brands in view to make efficient Private Sales
    * Prospecting suppliers (France and Europe)
    * Contact brands through Fashion TradeShow
    * Competitive Intelligence
    * Identification of stocks (End of collection)

  • PLACE DES TENDANCES - Fashion Buyer Assistant

    2010 - 2011 * Management of a panel of 60 brands
    * Realization of files referencing
    * Description of products
    * Ensure the online
    * Receipt and return of samples suppliers
    * Monitoring activity via various queries
    * Merchandising on line

  • WORKSHOP FASHION AGENCY - Fashion TradeShow Sales Assistant

    2009 - 2010 * Organization of fairs Workshop Paris & Tokyo mood
    * Prospecting French and European brands
    * Contact the agency brands
    * Monitoring of trends
    * Preparation and layout of press documents
    * Using Photoshop and Illustrator software
    * Preparation of event (press conference, preview ...)

Formations

