Messaline MAUNIER

Mes compétences :
Achat
Marketing
Communication
E-commerce
Entreprises
Teezily
- Head of Sales
2016 - maintenant
Le New Black
- Sales Manager
2015 - 2016
PRICEMINISTER.COM
- Head of Account Management Fashion Department
Paris2013 - 2015* Develop the growth of sales for Fashion merchants
* Manage the team of Fashion E-Commerce Consultant
* Accelerate the growth of the sales throught clear action plan and optimizations
* Make recommendations and business plan with merchants
* Identify why we have a gap between target and achieved in view to duplicate success cases
* Exchange & brainstorm with Marketing/Navigation/Development Team to optimize the visibility and the sales trought those channels
* Organise promotions (Private Sales, Newsletter, SuperBonPlan) after negociating top offers with strategic merchants
* Support strategic projects in view to boost the category and catch up the target of the company
* Tokyo and Singapore trips with staffs and merchants
PRICEMINISTER.COM
- Fashion E-Commerce Consultant
Paris2012 - 2013* Develop the growth of sales for Fashion merchants
* Negociate top offers with strategic merchants
* Optimize the catalog of merchants
* Make recommendations and business plan with merchants
* Organise promotions (Private Sales, Newsletter, SuperBonPlan) after negociating top offers with strategic merchants
SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM
- Fashion Buyer
La Plaine Saint Denis2011 - 2012* Acquire, negociate and develop partnership with brands in view to make efficient Private Sales
* Prospecting suppliers (France and Europe)
* Contact brands through Fashion TradeShow
* Competitive Intelligence
* Identification of stocks (End of collection)
PLACE DES TENDANCES
- Fashion Buyer Assistant
2010 - 2011* Management of a panel of 60 brands
* Realization of files referencing
* Description of products
* Ensure the online
* Receipt and return of samples suppliers
* Monitoring activity via various queries
* Merchandising on line
2009 - 2010* Organization of fairs Workshop Paris & Tokyo mood
* Prospecting French and European brands
* Contact the agency brands
* Monitoring of trends
* Preparation and layout of press documents
* Using Photoshop and Illustrator software
* Preparation of event (press conference, preview ...)