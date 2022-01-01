Menu

Mickael IKENG

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Support technique
Pédagogie
Sécurité informatique
GNU/Linux
Formation
Microsoft Windows Server
Management
LDAP
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
achat maintenance
VMware
Ubuntu
Telnet
TCP/IP
SQL
Routage
PC Anywhere
OCR
Novell Netware
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Mac OS X
Lotus Notes/Domino
Lotus 1-2-3
Linux Red Hat
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN
HTTP
GNU
Domain Name Server Protocol
Customer Relationship Management
Asset Allocation
Apple MacOS
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe
AD

Entreprises

  • 2BE-FFICIENT - Responsable support client

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Supervision d’une équipe de 2 personnes en charge du support des applications Internet et Mobile – Monitoring de l’ensemble des sites web clients.
    - Formation des clients sur nos tableaux de bords et gestion des COPIL
    - Analyse et conseil des clients pour l’optimisation des performances site web
    - Elaboration de scénarios de tests et mise en place des scripts sur plateforme desktop et mobiles
    - Rédaction des guides utilisateurs FR/EN

  • Wallix Group - Technical Support Specialist

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Formateur / Technicien support 1 & 2, WALLIX Group, Paris
    - Support technique et formation B2B sur une solution de Sécurité informatique (gestion d’accès à privilège & coffre fort de mot de passe )
    - Déploiement et mise à jour des applications
    - Tester les applications : sécurité, fiabilité, performance
    - Reproduire les bugs en montant les plateformes/environnements adéquats.
    - Résolution d’incidents sur environnements GNU/Linux et Window
    Contexte utilisant les protocoles suivants : SSH et ses déclinaisons, RDP, Telnet, (Debian) HTTP(s), bases de données (MySql) et annuaires (OpenLDAP).

    Préparation Avant/Vente, installation des serveurs et relations avec l'équipe commercial.
    Recueil des besoins et conseil client sur la sécurité à déployer

    - Suivi des incidents et des fiches clients au travers de Salesforce.

    - Collaboration avec le service de facturation et mise en place des licences clients.

    - Formation interne, collaboration avec les équipes de développement et suivi et tests pour les montées de version.

    - Déplacement sur site client et accompagnement des administrateurs systeme.

  • Digitech - Support Client - Formateur

    Marseille 2009 - 2014 - Intégration produits GED sur environnements Windows Serveur 2000/2003, Unix.
    - Formation des référents fonctionnels et techniques chez les clients.

    - Analyse des dysfonctionnements signalés par les clients.
    - Analyse et résolution d'incidents ou de problèmes au travers d'un système de Ticketing. Rechercher l'origine des erreurs et élaboration des recommandations de solutions techniques adaptées en recherchant les informations qui lui sont nécessaires auprès des équipes R&D.
    - Remontée des bugs ou demande d'amélioration aux équipes R&D, participation active aux Bugs Review avec les Chefs de Produits et Chefs de Projets.
    - Assurer le suivi des opérations, intégrations, interventions sensibles.

    - Gestion de projets (étude des besoins, spécifications techniques & fonctionnelles, paramétrage workflow -W4- et applicatif métier, installation, accompagnement, rédaction des différentes documentations, formation, mise en production)
    - Mise en œuvre d’une solution de dématérialisation du courrier au sein du Conseil Général de l’Ile de la Réunion
    - Déploiement d’une solution de dématérialisation d’envoi des actes administratifs au contrôle légalité pour un Conseil Général
    - Accompagnement d’une Mairie dans le changement des processus de validation,
    du paramétrage applicatif, et du changement de tiers de transmission

    - Formateur agréé sur les applications « métier »
    - Clients : Collectivités ( Conseil Général, Communauté d’agglomération, Mairie...)
    - Public formé : DGS, DGA, Directeur, utilisateur, administrateur technique et fonctionnel.

  • ADP - Technicien support

    Nanterre 2008 - 2010 Au sein d'une équipe de 5 personnes :
    - Support aux utilisateurs (formation des utilisateurs au produit, support technique) sur différents modules : comptables, marketing, après vente et planning agents.
    - Intervention en base de données CRM. SQL, Ad’ hoc.
    - Administration système sous Windows
    - Création et suivi des demandes de corrections avec l'équipe de développement
    - Organisation de plannings annuels et CR d'activité hebdomadaire.

  • IBM - Référent informatique

    Bois-Colombes 2004 - 2006 Client : Michelin / Coface / Publicis / Embraer / Silca / Presstalis / Omron

    - Administration des comptes AD, Novell, Ccmail, Lotus Notes, Unix, VMS, MVS IBM, AS400.
    - Support informatique de niveau 2, auprès de différents profil d'utilisateurs nomades, résidents, usines (20000 users)
    Assistance aux problèmes de liaison VPN, Lotus notes, Security box et Lotus notes.
    - Support bureautique : Office 2003&2007/Outlook/Asset center/Citrix/wifi/ Tcp/ip /VPN
    Installation, paramétrage, maintenance hardware des postes et imprimantes en local ou réseau sur site.
    -Mise à jour base de données clients et gestion mailing
    -Prise en main à distance

Formations

Réseau