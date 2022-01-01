Menu

Mikaël JACQUEMONT

Cluses

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Going back to school allowed me to push the limits of what is possible. I am looking for an interesting and meaningful work. I am interested in service robotics, artificial intelligence and science in general.

Mes compétences :
Mac OSX
Java
C
SQL
Traitement du Signal
PHP
HTML 5
CSS
Objective-C
Data mining
Weka
C++
R
Deep Learning
PyTorch
Python

Entreprises

  • Somfy - Stagiaire Data Intelligence

    Cluses 2016 - 2016

  • Université Métropolitaine de Tokyo - Stagiaire de recherche en robotique

    2015 - 2015 Développement d'un nouveau type d'iPhonoid, de la conception, l'impression 3D au contrôle des gestes

    Conception du corps du robot avec Autocad
    Fabrication de la carte électronique de communication entre l'Arduino, le smartphone et les actionneurs
    Création du concept de comportement du robot
    Création d'un module permettant de détecter la langue de l'interlocuteur
    Création d'un module de détermination de l'information cherchée par l'utilisateur dans un contexte défini

  • AboutGoods Company - Stagiaire Développement Web

    2014 - 2014 Correction de bugs et ajout de nouvelles fonctionnalités sur une plateforme SAS.
    Langages : HTML, CSS, PHP et Javascript

  • Pierre Fabre - Technicien AQ / Métrologie

    Castres 2011 - 2014 • SI
    Administrateur et Correspondant AQ pour un logiciel de gestion des stocks et des magasins :
    Support sur le logiciel pour les utilisateurs
     Mise à jour / Rédaction du Dossier de Spécifications Fonctionnelles.
    Suivi et exécution de la QP.
    Suivi des changements pour maintien à l'état validé du système : évaluation des modifications avant mise en production, retests, interaction avec le chef de projet informatique, analyse des propositions d'améliorations
    Rédaction / mise à jour de procédures générales et opératoires

    • Métrologie / Qualification :
     Vérifications d’appareils de mesure et de chaînes de mesure.
     QI/QO/QP d’appareils et de locaux.
     Validation de procédé.
     Rédaction des procédures de métrologie.
     Mise en route et qualification d’une centrale d’acquisition de données pour le suivi des paramètres d’un local GMP.
     Gestion du parc d’étalons de référence.

    • Chargé de plan AQ sous Autocad :
     Réalisation / modification de plans sous Autocad.

  • MJ Métrologie - Gérant

    2009 - 2011 - Contrôles et vérifications métrologiques
    - Qualifications d'appareils et de salles blanches
    - Conseil et aide à la mise en place d'un service "métrologie"
    etc.

  • MTO - Métrologue

    2004 - 2009 Ø Vérifications d’appareils de mesure et de chaînes de mesure (capteurs de pression, sondes de température, de conductivité, d’hygrométrie, de CO2, vitesses de rotation d’arbres moteurs, balances).
    Ø Simulation de signaux électriques.
    Ø Mise en route et qualification d’une centrale d’acquisition de données pour le suivi des paramètres d’un local GMP.
    Ø Gestion du parc d’étalons de référence, examen du certificat d’étalonnage, rapport de conformité.
    Ø Qualifications opérationnelles de postes de sécurité microbiologique, d’enceintes thermostatiques, d’autoclaves, de locaux et de fermenteurs, en relation avec l’Assurance Qualité.
    Ø Rédaction des procédures de métrologie.

  • BSN Glasspack - Technicien Fusion

    2001 - 2003 Ø conduite des fours et de l’atelier composition (matières premières) pour assurer le verre nécessaire aux machines en quantité et qualité
    Ø maintenance préventive et curative des installations

  • France Telecom - Dessinateur

    Paris 1999 - 1999 Tracer des plans de ligne sous Autocad à partir de la version papier scannée.

  • 5ème RIAOM - Secrétaire de l'officier mécanicien

    1998 - 1999

  • Auchan - Opérateur de réception bazar

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1997 - 1998 Réception et contrôle des colis

