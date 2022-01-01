Mikaël JACQUEMONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Balme-de-Sillingy ainsi que le résulat des législatives en Haute-Savoie les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Going back to school allowed me to push the limits of what is possible. I am looking for an interesting and meaningful work. I am interested in service robotics, artificial intelligence and science in general.
Mes compétences :
Mac OSX
Java
C
SQL
Traitement du Signal
PHP
HTML 5
CSS
Objective-C
Data mining
Weka
C++
R
Deep Learning
PyTorch
Python