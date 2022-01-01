Mounir CHÉHAB

Bombardier - Altran SA / NV - Altran PULSE
- Consultant Expert en Achats
2007 - 2011• Implementing a sourcing strategy
• Internal Financial audit
• Validating the actual suppliers
• Homologation and Quality audit of potential new suppliers
• Follow up with the teams on daily job tasks
• Budget establishment for commodities
• Implement LTA
• Prepare a weekly kick off meeting for the client
• Recasting of the purchasing strategy in order to increase profitability
• Creation of Quality Control process including Lean reception of goods
• Crisis & contract management
• Optimizing their ICT systems on spent (indexes)
• Project Management mainly for the electrical harness
• Managing the Crisis Cell of the Purchasing Department
• Problem Solving for harness and the driver cabinet
• Implementing Lean Manufacturing strategy in the production line (automotive models)
• Close follow up since the first phase of the production till the delivery of the train
• Reporting daily the updates of the purchasing department to the board of directors and the president
• Outsourcing, negotiating general and specific contracts with potential suppliers
• Project and System management, optimizing savings, securing deliveries
• Collaborating with the Engineering / Quality / after sales service / Security / Production Process departments of the goods supplied
• Following up deadlines for deliveries and stock management
• Redesign to cost program for “A” suppliers and outsourcing to LCC.
Henkel - Paris. France
- E-business specialist
2005 - 2006
Schneider Electric - Grenoble
- Junior Purchaser
Rueil Malmaison2004 - 2006
Roche-Bobois. Dubai UAE
- Shop Manager
2000 - 2003Responsible for the only shop over the UAE.