Mounir CHÉHAB

BRUXELLES

En résumé

- project management
- purchasing
- negociations
- LTA implementation
- lean manufacturing
- other...

Mes compétences :
Lean Six Sigma - black belt

Entreprises

  • Alcatel - Process industrialization

    2011 - maintenant

  • Bombardier - Altran SA / NV - Altran PULSE - Consultant Expert en Achats

    2007 - 2011 • Implementing a sourcing strategy
    • Internal Financial audit
    • Validating the actual suppliers
    • Homologation and Quality audit of potential new suppliers
    • Follow up with the teams on daily job tasks
    • Budget establishment for commodities
    • Implement LTA
    • Prepare a weekly kick off meeting for the client
    • Recasting of the purchasing strategy in order to increase profitability
    • Creation of Quality Control process including Lean reception of goods
    • Crisis & contract management
    • Optimizing their ICT systems on spent (indexes)
    • Project Management mainly for the electrical harness
    • Managing the Crisis Cell of the Purchasing Department
    • Problem Solving for harness and the driver cabinet
    • Implementing Lean Manufacturing strategy in the production line (automotive models)
    • Close follow up since the first phase of the production till the delivery of the train
    • Reporting daily the updates of the purchasing department to the board of directors and the president
    • Outsourcing, negotiating general and specific contracts with potential suppliers
    • Project and System management, optimizing savings, securing deliveries
    • Collaborating with the Engineering / Quality / after sales service / Security / Production Process departments of the goods supplied
    • Following up deadlines for deliveries and stock management
    • Redesign to cost program for “A” suppliers and outsourcing to LCC.

  • Henkel - Paris. France - E-business specialist

    2005 - 2006

  • Schneider Electric - Grenoble - Junior Purchaser

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2006

  • Roche-Bobois. Dubai UAE - Shop Manager

    2000 - 2003 Responsible for the only shop over the UAE.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :