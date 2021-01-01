Retail
Nathalie LOUPY (GOBERT)
Nathalie LOUPY (GOBERT)
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Composites Coatings Systems
- Développement marketing & commercial
2012 - maintenant
Loupy Bureautique Service
- Directeur Commercial
2004 - 2012
J'ai créé Loupy Bureautique Service (Concessionnaire Xerox), en Eure et Loir, en Mai 2004 et j'ai revendu la société en 2012.
Xerox
- Ingénieur Commercial
Saint-Denis
1995 - 2004
XBM
- Commercial
1990 - 1995
Formations
Lycée Jules Ferry
Versailles
1987 - 1989
