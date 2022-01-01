Nathalie WAGNER

Mes compétences :
SAP
PACK OFFICE
Comité d'Hygiène, de Sécurité et des Conditions de
Entreprises
FIVES
- Assistante de Direction
Paris2011 - maintenantAs an industrial engineering group Fives designs and supplies machines, process equipment and production lines for the world’s largest industrial players in the aerospace and special machining, aluminium, automotive and manufacturing industries, cement and minerals, energy, glass, logistics and steel sectors. Fives is located in nearly 30 countries with a network of more than 100 affiliates and almost 8 000 employees. The Group’s order intake reached 1,865 Million Euros in 2014.
I am the assistant to 2 Board members who supervise the Energy/ Logistics and Aerospace/Automotive/Manufacturing industries operational divisions and to the International Development Director who oversees ten representative offices throughout the world.