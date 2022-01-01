Retail
Nicolas GUINEMER
Nicolas GUINEMER
Sèvres
En résumé
Entreprises
CFAO
- Deputy Business Manager
Sèvres
2016 - 2018
CFAO
- Assistant Responsable de Marque
Sèvres
2012 - maintenant
CFAO MOTORS GABON
- V.I.E Responsable Marketing
Sèvres
2011 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
IDRAC
Lyon
maintenant
Réseau
Alexandre BOUGES
Charlotte ZIMMERMANN
David ROBIDEL
Farid FAKIR
Nanielman COULIBALY
Nicolas HEC
Olivier NGUYEN-KHAC
Rovann BAHONDA
Wallid KAMEL