Nicolas HANQUET

BANBURY

En résumé

Dynamic, driven, creative but cartesian, I am passionate about bringing innovative products to consumers.

I’ve been part of several major FMCGs in various industries: soft beverages, coffee & dairy drinks, ice-cream, biscuits & chocolate, condiment, leveraging novel technologies to deliver innovation in marketing and consumer facing contexts. I worked within Strategic Marketing (market & consumer trends), Technical Innovation (product, process & packaging designs), New Product Development, Research & Development (food science, line commissioning) and Network Support (factories/manufacturing).

With an open approach to new challenges, I am keen to apply a broad knowledge gained in different types of organizations and fields to fast track the learning phase and deliver effectively.

Mes compétences :
Intellectual Property (patents, landscarpe searche
Statistical data analysis
Problem solving
Six Sigma
Pilot Plant management
Network support
Management Buy-in
Interpersonal skills
Human Centred Design
Food Processing
Continuous Improvement

Entreprises

  • Britvic Soft Drinks - Technical Innovation Platform Manager

    2015 - maintenant Technical lead for technically-complex innovation platforms across all Britvic business units.

    Multiple manufacturing sites, new geographies & new to Britvic product offerings. Multi-brand (ROBINSONS®, TEISSEIRE®) and cross geographies ‘End of Idea’ phase to launch, deployment of learnings from projects back into the organisation. Project manage and lead multi-disciplinary technical project teams from scoping to commercialisation meeting business case expectations (feasibility / time / cost / quality). Coordination of many different functions: Consumer insight, Brand managers & Marketing, R&D (Formulation, Engineering, Process, Packaging, Sensory), Legal & Regulatory, Quality Safety & Environment.

  • Mondelēz International - Senior R&D Project Manager

    CLAMART 2010 - 2014 Mondelēz International, Coffee Centre of Excellence, RD&Q, Banbury, UK
    Instant coffee mixes & hot chocolate specialities. Platform lead for Dairy ingredients & novel formats.
    NPD for CARTE NOIRE®, MAXWELL HOUSE®, JACOBS®, LU®, MILKA®, CADBURY®, KENCO®. Intellectual Property & competitive intelligence, patent reviews, landscape searches, competitive surveillance, link with strategy.

    Coffee mixes & hot chocolates. Network support, productivity for Western & Eastern Europe covering development, factory & pilot trials, third party co-manufacturer onboarding, specifications, sensory & consumer tests.
    NPD for CARTE NOIRE®, MAXWELL HOUSE®, JACOBS®, KENCO®.

  • R&R Ice Cream - Technologist

    2009 - 2010 R&R Ice-Cream
    Head Office, Leeming Bar, UK
    Pilot Plant management, ingredient novelties and alternative supply in ice cream.
    NPD for Mark & Spencers, TESCO, CARREFOUR, ALDI, NESTLE®, LANDLIEBE®, RIBENA®
    Second largest Ice Cream manufacturer in Europe. Co-manufacturer for Nestlé, Mondelez International (ex Kraft Foods), GSK, Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and many own branded products.

  • Nestlé - R&D Food Technologist

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2008 - 2009 Nestlé Product Technology Centre.
    KITKAT Wafer & biscuit technology platform, student placement. Formulation, pilot plant & scale-up, commissioning, literature review, analytical measurements, sensory tests, shelf life studies, health & safety, quality.

  • University of Massachussetts - Fundamental Research Project Leader

    2007 - 2007 The Biopolymers & Colloids Research Laboratory, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA.
    Bibliography study, Design of experiment, planning & execution of the experiments, problem solving, data analysis. PhD student support and publication of a Scientific Article: ``Effect of heating oxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin on microsomes oxidation
    '' (Ricard Bou, Nicolas Hanquet, Rafael Codony, Francesc Guardiola, Eric A. Decker)

  • Unilever - Process Technician

    Rueil-Malmaison 2006 - 2006 Unilever, Amora-Maille, Dijon, France
    Process technician in food condiments processing AMORA® mustard, MAILLE® vinegar..
    Vinegar fermenting, filtering, flavouring, casks maturing, bottling, shift pattern, continuous improvement and KPIs.

Formations

  • University Of Burgundy / AgroSup Dijon

    Dijon 2003 - 2008 MASTERS

    * MASTERS in Food Science, Nutrition, Food Processing & Microbiology
    University of Burgundy, Dijon, France (AGRO SUP DIJON / ENSBANA)

