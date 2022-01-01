Nicolas HANQUET

Dynamic, driven, creative but cartesian, I am passionate about bringing innovative products to consumers.



I’ve been part of several major FMCGs in various industries: soft beverages, coffee & dairy drinks, ice-cream, biscuits & chocolate, condiment, leveraging novel technologies to deliver innovation in marketing and consumer facing contexts. I worked within Strategic Marketing (market & consumer trends), Technical Innovation (product, process & packaging designs), New Product Development, Research & Development (food science, line commissioning) and Network Support (factories/manufacturing).



With an open approach to new challenges, I am keen to apply a broad knowledge gained in different types of organizations and fields to fast track the learning phase and deliver effectively.



Mes compétences :

Intellectual Property (patents, landscarpe searche

Statistical data analysis

Problem solving

Six Sigma

Pilot Plant management

Network support

Management Buy-in

Interpersonal skills

Human Centred Design

Food Processing

Continuous Improvement