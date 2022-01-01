Nicolas HANQUET

-
Britvic Soft Drinks
- Technical Innovation Platform Manager
2015 - maintenant
Technical lead for technically-complex innovation platforms across all Britvic business units.
Multiple manufacturing sites, new geographies & new to Britvic product offerings. Multi-brand (ROBINSONS®, TEISSEIRE®) and cross geographies ‘End of Idea’ phase to launch, deployment of learnings from projects back into the organisation. Project manage and lead multi-disciplinary technical project teams from scoping to commercialisation meeting business case expectations (feasibility / time / cost / quality). Coordination of many different functions: Consumer insight, Brand managers & Marketing, R&D (Formulation, Engineering, Process, Packaging, Sensory), Legal & Regulatory, Quality Safety & Environment.
-
Mondelēz International
- Senior R&D Project Manager
CLAMART
2010 - 2014
Mondelēz International, Coffee Centre of Excellence, RD&Q, Banbury, UK
Instant coffee mixes & hot chocolate specialities. Platform lead for Dairy ingredients & novel formats.
NPD for CARTE NOIRE®, MAXWELL HOUSE®, JACOBS®, LU®, MILKA®, CADBURY®, KENCO®. Intellectual Property & competitive intelligence, patent reviews, landscape searches, competitive surveillance, link with strategy.
Coffee mixes & hot chocolates. Network support, productivity for Western & Eastern Europe covering development, factory & pilot trials, third party co-manufacturer onboarding, specifications, sensory & consumer tests.
NPD for CARTE NOIRE®, MAXWELL HOUSE®, JACOBS®, KENCO®.
-
R&R Ice Cream
- Technologist
2009 - 2010
R&R Ice-Cream
Head Office, Leeming Bar, UK
Pilot Plant management, ingredient novelties and alternative supply in ice cream.
NPD for Mark & Spencers, TESCO, CARREFOUR, ALDI, NESTLE®, LANDLIEBE®, RIBENA®
Second largest Ice Cream manufacturer in Europe. Co-manufacturer for Nestlé, Mondelez International (ex Kraft Foods), GSK, Tesco, M&S, Waitrose and many own branded products.
-
Nestlé
- R&D Food Technologist
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2008 - 2009
Nestlé Product Technology Centre.
KITKAT Wafer & biscuit technology platform, student placement. Formulation, pilot plant & scale-up, commissioning, literature review, analytical measurements, sensory tests, shelf life studies, health & safety, quality.
-
University of Massachussetts
- Fundamental Research Project Leader
2007 - 2007
The Biopolymers & Colloids Research Laboratory, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USA.
Bibliography study, Design of experiment, planning & execution of the experiments, problem solving, data analysis. PhD student support and publication of a Scientific Article: ``Effect of heating oxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin on microsomes oxidation
'' (Ricard Bou, Nicolas Hanquet, Rafael Codony, Francesc Guardiola, Eric A. Decker)
-
Unilever
- Process Technician
Rueil-Malmaison
2006 - 2006
Unilever, Amora-Maille, Dijon, France
Process technician in food condiments processing AMORA® mustard, MAILLE® vinegar..
Vinegar fermenting, filtering, flavouring, casks maturing, bottling, shift pattern, continuous improvement and KPIs.