Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas HERSANT
Ajouter
Nicolas HERSANT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Branding
Directeur de Clientèle
Management
Mobile
Performance
Sales
Entreprises
Yahoo!
PARIS
maintenant
nc
- Nc
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Nc (NC)
NC
2005 - 2005
Réseau
Benoit COCHET
Benoit MAZIER
Christophe MOREL D'ARLEUX
Fabien LANDIE
Grégory FABRE
Laurent PANDIN
Marjolaine FORTIER
Selima BEN SALEM
Thomas POULLET
Yann LEBAILLIF