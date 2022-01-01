Nicolas JACQMIN

Since 2006 VP Talent Development
ALSTOM Group
2004 - 2006 VP HR Communities and People & Leadership Developt – ALSTOM Power (€MM 6000 – 20 000 employees)
2002 – 2004 VP Human Resources
ALSTOM Power Plant Global (€MM 3,200 - 6000 employees)
1996 - 2002 Dir, Human Resources
PPG Automotive Coatings Europe (€MM 500 – 2 200 employees)
1991 - 1996 Dir, Human Resources
PPG France (€MM 200 – 1400 employees – 2 plants & 1 R&D centre)
1984 – 1991 Dir, Human Resources
ATLAS COPCO France (€MM 90 – 500 employees – 10 sites)
1983 - 1984 Personnel Manager
BAXTER Travenol La Châtre, France ( 260 employees)
1982 - 1983 Comp. & Ben. Sup.
BAXTER Travenol France
1981 – 1983 Material Analyst
BAXTER Travenol France
Education:
1981 Institut Supérieur de Gestion
1999 Leader Lab - Centre for Creative Leadership (Greensborough NA)
Mes compétences :
Change Management
human resources
Management
Organisation
Organisation development