Nicolas JACQMIN

Saint Ouen

En résumé

Since 2006 VP Talent Development
ALSTOM Group

2004 - 2006 VP HR Communities and People & Leadership Developt – ALSTOM Power (€MM 6000 – 20 000 employees)

2002 – 2004 VP Human Resources
ALSTOM Power Plant Global (€MM 3,200 - 6000 employees)

1996 - 2002 Dir, Human Resources
PPG Automotive Coatings Europe (€MM 500 – 2 200 employees)

1991 - 1996 Dir, Human Resources
PPG France (€MM 200 – 1400 employees – 2 plants & 1 R&D centre)

1984 – 1991 Dir, Human Resources
ATLAS COPCO France (€MM 90 – 500 employees – 10 sites)

1983 - 1984 Personnel Manager
BAXTER Travenol La Châtre, France ( 260 employees)

1982 - 1983 Comp. & Ben. Sup.
BAXTER Travenol France

1981 – 1983 Material Analyst
BAXTER Travenol France

Education:
1981 Institut Supérieur de Gestion
1999 Leader Lab - Centre for Creative Leadership (Greensborough NA)

Mes compétences :
Change Management
human resources
Management
Organisation
Organisation development

