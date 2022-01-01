Nicolas JACQMIN

Since 2006 VP Talent Development

ALSTOM Group



2004 - 2006 VP HR Communities and People & Leadership Developt – ALSTOM Power (€MM 6000 – 20 000 employees)



2002 – 2004 VP Human Resources

ALSTOM Power Plant Global (€MM 3,200 - 6000 employees)



1996 - 2002 Dir, Human Resources

PPG Automotive Coatings Europe (€MM 500 – 2 200 employees)



1991 - 1996 Dir, Human Resources

PPG France (€MM 200 – 1400 employees – 2 plants & 1 R&D centre)



1984 – 1991 Dir, Human Resources

ATLAS COPCO France (€MM 90 – 500 employees – 10 sites)



1983 - 1984 Personnel Manager

BAXTER Travenol La Châtre, France ( 260 employees)



1982 - 1983 Comp. & Ben. Sup.

BAXTER Travenol France



1981 – 1983 Material Analyst

BAXTER Travenol France



Education:

1981 Institut Supérieur de Gestion

1999 Leader Lab - Centre for Creative Leadership (Greensborough NA)



Mes compétences :

Change Management

human resources

Management

Organisation

Organisation development