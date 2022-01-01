Nicolas LAGOUTTE

14 years experience in engineering and project management in the Oil & Gas and Automotive industries.



Playing a leadership role in managing the performance and development of the Subsea EPCIC project's engineering disciplines (Flexible pipeline, structural equipment, installation) through planning, coordinating the engineering work within the project team and providing mentorship and training.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle de gestion

Droit des contrats

Ingénierie système

Ingénierie

Pétrole

Direction de projet

Management