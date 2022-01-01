Menu

Nicolas LAGOUTTE

Paris

En résumé

14 years experience in engineering and project management in the Oil & Gas and Automotive industries.

Playing a leadership role in managing the performance and development of the Subsea EPCIC project's engineering disciplines (Flexible pipeline, structural equipment, installation) through planning, coordinating the engineering work within the project team and providing mentorship and training.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Droit des contrats
Ingénierie système
Ingénierie
Pétrole
Direction de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Technip - Deputy Project Manager - Project Engineering Manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant - Contract Value : US$ 50 - 100 Millions
    - Managing execution of project engineering within budget and schedule (32,000 manhours to date)

    Location : Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

    Project : Layang
    Client : JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
    Scope : EPCIC
    15km of Flexible Pipeline (10", 11" and 13")
    Platforms to FPSO connection

  • Technip - Project Engineering & Operation Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2014 - Contract Value : US$ 50 - 100 Millions
    - Managed execution of project engineering within budget and schedule (60,000 manhours)
    - Prepared and coordinated offshore operations (100 days of construction vessels)
    - Saved 20% vessel time on main offshore assets.

    Location : Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

    Project : Laila & D12
    Client : Shell Sarawak Berhad / Petronas

    Scope : EPCIC
    15km of Flexible Pipeline (7.5" and 12.8")
    Platform to Platform connection

  • Technip - Lead Installation Engineer

    Paris 2011 - 2012 - Managed Installation engineering team (10 engineers)
    - Winner of “Petronas Safety Award 2012” for the “safe and efficient conduction of installation campaign”

    Location : Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

    Project : Gumusut-Kakap Tie Back to Kikeh
    Client : JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
    Revenue : 50 - 100 Million USD.
    Scope : EPCIC
    15km of Flexible Pipeline (10", 11" and 13")
    Platforms to FPSO connection

  • TECHNIP - Installation Engineer

    Paris 2007 - 2011 Location : France - India - Ghana

    Project : Girri
    Client : Total
    Scope : EPIC
    Location : Offshore Angola
    Deep Water (1300m)

    Project : Jubilee
    Client : Tullow / Kosmos / Anadarko
    Scope : EPIC
    Location : Offshore Ghana
    Deep Water (1300m)

    Project : MA-D6
    Client : Reliance
    Scope : EPCIC
    Location : Offshore East India
    Deep Water (1400m)

  • Valeo - Mechanical Design Engineer

    Paris 2002 - 2007

Formations

