Menu

Nicolas LAMBERT

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mews Partners (formerly Vinci Consulting) - Manager

    2013 - maintenant - Consulting for major industrial actors (Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Safran Launchers, ST Microelectronics...) in Lean Engineering domain, based on a set of methods (Visual Management, Value Stream Mapping, management of Key Interface Data, Set Based Concurrent Engineering, Design to Cost...)
    - Project leader of consulting jobs, managing other consultants
    - Business development

  • Aeroconseil - Programmes Division Manager

    Blagnac 2012 - 2013 Responsible for a portfolio of workpackage projects, representing a turnover of 14M€ : management of project leaders, customer relationship, tehnical and financial follow-up. Turnover and EBIT objectives.

  • Aeroconseil - Acting as Solution Center Director

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Entity of ~250 engineers and technicians in Avionics and Electrical domains : strategy, management, business development, financial projects follow-up for a turnover of ~25 M€.

  • Aeroconseil - Head of Department

    Blagnac 2007 - 2012 Department of 70 engineers in cockpit design domain (HMI, Human Factors, Indicating) : management, business development, technical and financial projects follow-up for a turnover of ~7M€/an.

  • Aeroconseil - Head of Cockpit Operations team

    Blagnac 2004 - 2007 Team management (~10 engineers)

  • Aeroconseil - Cockpit HMI designer

    Blagnac 2001 - 2007 A400M cockpit HMI & Functions design : pilots' operationel needs analysis, cockpit HMI design and prototyping, validation through operationel scenarios on simulators

Formations

Réseau