Nicolas LAMBERT

-
Mews Partners (formerly Vinci Consulting)
- Manager
2013 - maintenant
- Consulting for major industrial actors (Airbus, Airbus Defence and Space, Airbus Safran Launchers, ST Microelectronics...) in Lean Engineering domain, based on a set of methods (Visual Management, Value Stream Mapping, management of Key Interface Data, Set Based Concurrent Engineering, Design to Cost...)
- Project leader of consulting jobs, managing other consultants
- Business development
-
Aeroconseil
- Programmes Division Manager
Blagnac
2012 - 2013
Responsible for a portfolio of workpackage projects, representing a turnover of 14M€ : management of project leaders, customer relationship, tehnical and financial follow-up. Turnover and EBIT objectives.
-
Aeroconseil
- Acting as Solution Center Director
Blagnac
2011 - 2012
Entity of ~250 engineers and technicians in Avionics and Electrical domains : strategy, management, business development, financial projects follow-up for a turnover of ~25 M€.
-
Aeroconseil
- Head of Department
Blagnac
2007 - 2012
Department of 70 engineers in cockpit design domain (HMI, Human Factors, Indicating) : management, business development, technical and financial projects follow-up for a turnover of ~7M€/an.
-
Aeroconseil
- Head of Cockpit Operations team
Blagnac
2004 - 2007
Team management (~10 engineers)
-
Aeroconseil
- Cockpit HMI designer
Blagnac
2001 - 2007
A400M cockpit HMI & Functions design : pilots' operationel needs analysis, cockpit HMI design and prototyping, validation through operationel scenarios on simulators