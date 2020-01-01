Retail
Nicolas TAITHE
Nicolas TAITHE
FERRAND
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Michelin
- Chef de projet supply chain S&OP
FERRAND
2016 - maintenant
Michelin
- S&OP facilitator
FERRAND
2013 - 2015
Michelin
- Consultant interne
FERRAND
2010 - 2013
KEA & Partners
- Consultant
Malakoff
2008 - 2010
Eurocopter
- Analyste
2007 - 2007
Business Improvement Department
Involved in a cost reduction and re-design to cost project on commercial helicopters
Organized several bidding processes and negotiations (commercial, technical and contractual)
Participated to collaborative cost reduction workshops with suppliers
Formations
Ecole Des Mines
Saint Etienne
2003 - 2006
Finance & Génie industriel
Benoît GERBE
Christophe BURTIN
Fabrice NOGUERA
Jean-Baptiste THÉLOT
Laurent COURDAVAULT
Maxime DELBART
Ohleyer JÖRG
Stefan DOMINIONI