Nicolas TAITHE

FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Chef de projet supply chain S&OP

    FERRAND 2016 - maintenant

  • Michelin - S&OP facilitator

    FERRAND 2013 - 2015

  • Michelin - Consultant interne

    FERRAND 2010 - 2013

  • KEA & Partners - Consultant

    Malakoff 2008 - 2010

  • Eurocopter - Analyste

    2007 - 2007 Business Improvement Department

    Involved in a cost reduction and re-design to cost project on commercial helicopters
    Organized several bidding processes and negotiations (commercial, technical and contractual)
    Participated to collaborative cost reduction workshops with suppliers

Formations

Réseau