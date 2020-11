Design, product and process innovation, intellectual property, project leading in international and multicultural environment ( France, England, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia, Hungary ).



Main targets : Improvements for IVS, IVA, urology systems and nutrition containers products. Costs control, patent's eve.



Closed systems devices design.



Inventor cited in 7 patents.

List : http://worldwide.espacenet.com/searchResults?compact=false&ST=advanced&IN=olivier+bonnal&locale=en_EP&DB=EPODOC



Mes compétences :

Brevets

RD Medical device

neurosciences

budgets

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Lotus Notes/Domino

Extrusion

AutoDesk