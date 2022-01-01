Retail
Olivier KIRSTETTER
Olivier KIRSTETTER
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Détection Électronique Française (DEF)
- Responsable Maintenance
2011 - maintenant
CHUBB, UTC Fire Security System
- Ingénieur commercial
2001 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Diderot (Paris)
Paris
1998 - 2001
BTS
Lycée Nicolas Joseph Cugnot
Neuilly Sur Marne
1994 - 1998
BEP / BAC PRO ELECTROTECHNIQUE
Réseau
éric HENRY
Jean-Michel DANIEL
Jean - Yves LABOUS
Jérôme BERNARDI
Johann CHUPIN
Laurent GAUFFRE
Melanie GAREN
Olivier OLIVIER.JANKOWIAK@CHUBB.FR
Patrick GASDON
Quentin LESORT