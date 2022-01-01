Menu

Olivier LOESS

I am a driven, focused and highly motivated senior IT Manager with over 15 years of experience in managing Global Information Technology services in large companies. With the MBA program I completed recently, I have expanded my knowledge far beyond information systems. I have a successful track record of global positions in large industrial companies. I am an effective builder and leader of multi-cultural teams. I drive results which have changed the face of IT to business leaders. Successful implementation of business improvement changes is my reward.

Mes compétences :
manage operation
Crisis Management
Service Management
user account management
Problem Management
Consolidations
Drive selection
Financial Management
International team management
Managed international IT teams
Managed large international projects
Managed virtual team
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stakeholder Management
LAN/WAN > WAN
RAS > Remote Access Services
LAN/WAN > LAN
ITIL
SAP

Entreprises

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance - Head of Infrastructure Services Transformation

    Deerfield 2014 - maintenant In the context of an IT Shared service organisation, my role is to lead the transformation of IT services from a group of individual Business Units to a global IT infrastructure service offering.

  • Rio Tinto - Global Service Owner - End User Services

    2011 - 2013 End User Computing (48000 computers, budget 7 M EUR , team of 5 people)
    Transformation of End User Computing management across the company and provide a global service.
    Improved desktop management efficiency in managing the 48000+ computers in the company.
    Understand the need of IT functions and deliver appropriate desktop solutions across the company.
    Support business Groups IT function and project managers to deliver application to the end user.
    Develop end user technology roadmap matching business units requirements.
    Coordination of desktop management stakeholders in all business units across the company.
    Built a multi-cultural team of experts distributed in 4 continents.

    Key achievements :
    * Global desktop solution is deployed globally in every business units ;
    * Reduced desktop operating costs by 27%

  • Rio Tinto - IT Operation Director, Europe Middle East and Africa

    2009 - 2011 IT Operation for Europe Middle East and Africa (6000 computers, 85 sites, budget 20M EUR )
    With a team of 20 people, my role was to operate all Information Technology infrastructure (Network, Messaging, Datacentre, Desktop) for all customers in Europe, Africa and China
    Vendor management for infrastructure outsourcing contracts worth of 15M EUR
    Supported business projects with the delivery of IT infrastructure
    Lead Service review meetings with IT stakeholders
    Organized crisis management when required ,

  • Rio Tinto - End user computing domain manager

    2008 - 2009 Desktop domain lead for EMEA (12000 computers, 105 sites)
    With a team of 4 people, my role was to support and deploy desktop management solutions

  • Alcan - Global Desktop domain manager

    2007 - 2008 Global Desktop domain manager (33000 PC, 250 Sites, team of 4 people)
    Management of worldwide desktop standards and related infrastructure (SMS, Anti-Virus)
    Management of desktop and software standards roadmap and strategy
    Coordination of desktop standards implementation and deployment worldwide
    Led international workstation technical committee with 15 participants spread in Europe and North America

  • Alcan - Network domain manager - EMEA

    2006 - 2007 Management of network services for EMEA (WAN, Remote access, LAN consulting)
    Transformed Network operation with the deployment of a new network service in 250 sites
    Coordinated regional customers communications for costs and service levels

  • Alcan - Messaging domain manager

    2005 - 2006 Messaging domain manager - EMEA (140 sites - 23 000 users, team of 4 people, budget 4M EUR )
    Management of e-mail and collaboration services in the region
    Transformed Messaging service through an e-mail centralisation project for EMEA, 20 000 mailboxes
    Coordinated regional customers communications for costs and service levels



    Alcan, Pechiney : Aluminium, Aluminium products and packaging (Grenoble, France)

  • Alcan - IT infrastructure manager

    2004 - 2005 IT infrastructure manager for primary metal sites in EMEA and Asia (30 sites - 5000 PC - 7000 users)
    With functional relationship Site IT managers, my role was to coordinate, align and optimize IT infrastructure related activities for all sites in the Aluminium production division.
    Coordinated global technical projects with site IT directors.
    Coordination of infrastructure activities across all sites in the Business Unit from Iceland to Cameroon and from United Kingdom to China
    Lead IT Infrastructure transformation and integration between Pechiney and Alcan after Alcan merger

  • Pechiney - Site IT manager

    Paris 2001 - 2004 My role was to manage operation and evolution of IT infrastructure components like network, workstation, messaging, high performance computing server and process control systems.
    Lead service management and evolution with Business Unit directors.



    Sanofi Pasteur : Pharmaceutical products, vaccines (Rouen, France)

  • Roche Pharma France - IT Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2000 - 2000 IT Manager of a clinical pharmacology unit

  • Sanofi Pasteur - IT Manager

    Lyon 1997 - 2001 IT Manager for a vaccine production site (650 PC - 1000 users)

Formations

