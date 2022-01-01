Olivier LOESS

-
Walgreens Boots Alliance
- Head of Infrastructure Services Transformation
Deerfield
2014 - maintenant
In the context of an IT Shared service organisation, my role is to lead the transformation of IT services from a group of individual Business Units to a global IT infrastructure service offering.
-
Rio Tinto
- Global Service Owner - End User Services
2011 - 2013
End User Computing (48000 computers, budget 7 M EUR , team of 5 people)
Transformation of End User Computing management across the company and provide a global service.
Improved desktop management efficiency in managing the 48000+ computers in the company.
Understand the need of IT functions and deliver appropriate desktop solutions across the company.
Support business Groups IT function and project managers to deliver application to the end user.
Develop end user technology roadmap matching business units requirements.
Coordination of desktop management stakeholders in all business units across the company.
Built a multi-cultural team of experts distributed in 4 continents.
Key achievements :
* Global desktop solution is deployed globally in every business units ;
* Reduced desktop operating costs by 27%
-
Rio Tinto
- IT Operation Director, Europe Middle East and Africa
2009 - 2011
IT Operation for Europe Middle East and Africa (6000 computers, 85 sites, budget 20M EUR )
With a team of 20 people, my role was to operate all Information Technology infrastructure (Network, Messaging, Datacentre, Desktop) for all customers in Europe, Africa and China
Vendor management for infrastructure outsourcing contracts worth of 15M EUR
Supported business projects with the delivery of IT infrastructure
Lead Service review meetings with IT stakeholders
Organized crisis management when required ,
-
Rio Tinto
- End user computing domain manager
2008 - 2009
Desktop domain lead for EMEA (12000 computers, 105 sites)
With a team of 4 people, my role was to support and deploy desktop management solutions
-
Alcan
- Global Desktop domain manager
2007 - 2008
Global Desktop domain manager (33000 PC, 250 Sites, team of 4 people)
Management of worldwide desktop standards and related infrastructure (SMS, Anti-Virus)
Management of desktop and software standards roadmap and strategy
Coordination of desktop standards implementation and deployment worldwide
Led international workstation technical committee with 15 participants spread in Europe and North America
-
Alcan
- Network domain manager - EMEA
2006 - 2007
Management of network services for EMEA (WAN, Remote access, LAN consulting)
Transformed Network operation with the deployment of a new network service in 250 sites
Coordinated regional customers communications for costs and service levels
-
Alcan
- Messaging domain manager
2005 - 2006
Messaging domain manager - EMEA (140 sites - 23 000 users, team of 4 people, budget 4M EUR )
Management of e-mail and collaboration services in the region
Transformed Messaging service through an e-mail centralisation project for EMEA, 20 000 mailboxes
Coordinated regional customers communications for costs and service levels
Alcan, Pechiney : Aluminium, Aluminium products and packaging (Grenoble, France)
-
Alcan
- IT infrastructure manager
2004 - 2005
IT infrastructure manager for primary metal sites in EMEA and Asia (30 sites - 5000 PC - 7000 users)
With functional relationship Site IT managers, my role was to coordinate, align and optimize IT infrastructure related activities for all sites in the Aluminium production division.
Coordinated global technical projects with site IT directors.
Coordination of infrastructure activities across all sites in the Business Unit from Iceland to Cameroon and from United Kingdom to China
Lead IT Infrastructure transformation and integration between Pechiney and Alcan after Alcan merger
-
Pechiney
- Site IT manager
Paris
2001 - 2004
My role was to manage operation and evolution of IT infrastructure components like network, workstation, messaging, high performance computing server and process control systems.
Lead service management and evolution with Business Unit directors.
Sanofi Pasteur : Pharmaceutical products, vaccines (Rouen, France)
-
Roche Pharma France
- IT Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2000 - 2000
IT Manager of a clinical pharmacology unit
-
Sanofi Pasteur
- IT Manager
Lyon
1997 - 2001
IT Manager for a vaccine production site (650 PC - 1000 users)