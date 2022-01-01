Olivier MARTINA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers
Automotive and particularly aftermarket had always been a back-bone of my professional career in Valeo over 17 years. Through different positions inside quality, purchasing, projects management and for the last 10 years business operations management ; I strengthen management skills of multi-site activity.
Along those experiences, I have demonstrated creativity for site and business turn around, strong dedication to meet objectives, capacities to manage efficiently international teams and develop positively businesses and product lines.
Interested in Operation Management or Business development opportunities feel free to contact me on this site for further discussion.
Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
functional management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Develop remanufacturing operations
develop local teams
Team Management
Operations Management
JV Management
General Management
Classic academic training
Business Development
Buses
Budget management
Assembly Plants
Automotive
Automobile
Management
Gestion de projet
Marketing