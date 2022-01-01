Menu

Olivier MARTINA

Automotive and particularly aftermarket had always been a back-bone of my professional career in Valeo over 17 years. Through different positions inside quality, purchasing, projects management and for the last 10 years business operations management ; I strengthen management skills of multi-site activity.

Along those experiences, I have demonstrated creativity for site and business turn around, strong dedication to meet objectives, capacities to manage efficiently international teams and develop positively businesses and product lines.

Interested in Operation Management or Business development opportunities feel free to contact me on this site for further discussion.


Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
functional management
Mergers & Acquisitions
Develop remanufacturing operations
develop local teams
Team Management
Operations Management
JV Management
General Management
Classic academic training
Business Development
Buses
Budget management
Assembly Plants
Automotive
Automobile
Management
Gestion de projet
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Valeo Thermal PowerTrain - Aftermarket Director

    2010 - 2015 Valeo Thermal PowerTrain, La Verrière, Paris area, 100 M EUR - 150 p
    Mission : Define and apply strategy to turn around negative sales trend
    * Mutli product activity (radiators, condensers, cooling fans, charge air coolers) ;
    * International teams functional management (10 sites : Asia, Americas, Europe) ;
    * Functional management of dedicated Chinese site : P&L management of operations ;
    * M&A activity to support strategy : acquisition of Chinese company ;

  • Valeo Compressor - Aftermarket Eu Director

    Paris 2006 - 2011 Aftermarket Eu Director - Valeo Compressor, La Verrière, Paris area, 15 M EUR - up to 100 p
    Mission: Develop remanufacturing operations to become European leader
    * Animate Aftermarket sales in Eu (S-OEM / OES / IAM) : new and remanufacturing ;
    * Develop into new market segment (Bus, Truck, Agriculture, Refrigeration) ;

  • Valeo Four Seasons JV - Operation Manager

    2005 - 2006 Operation Manager Valeo Four Seasons JV, Angers, Czechowice, Poland, 3,5 M EUR -up to 90 p
    Mission: Develop remanufacturing operations to deliver profitability
    * JV Management and P&L responsability ; in charge of shareholders interface ;
    * Turn around loss making operations into protifable center ;
    * Transfer operations to Poland and develop local teams ;

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Aftermarket Manager

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Mission: Answer GM RFQ (15 MUSD / Y) in NAFTA on remanufacturing
    * Set business case to win RFQ and define strategy (M&A, industrial footprint) ;
    * Develop Mexican team (R&D, Methods, Purchasing) to organize competence transfer ;
    * Process definition to install remanufacturing in Mexican territory ;

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Industrial Project Manager

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Mission : Transfer Operations from Gebze, (Turkey) to Czechowice, (Poland)
    * Highly confidential project (site closure) with management of a Multi Skills teams ;
    * Ensure to deliver project KPIs ;

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Project Manager

    Paris 2001 - 2003 In charge of the development of alternator and starters products for the after sales market.

    In charge of the management of multi competence engineer team (R&D, Quality, Purchasing, Methods)

    Patent of the Multi Application Alternator (Equip Auto, gold Award - Oct 2003). The product by its innovative flexibility patent increases the service to end user by reducing the time, cost and inconvenience associated with "Vehicle off Road" events.

  • Université d'Angers - Professeur

    Angers 2000 - maintenant Depuis 200, Mission d'enseignement à l'école ISTIA (30 hrs / an)

    Depuis 2015, professeur vacataire (120 hrs / an) ISTIA, public d'élèves ingénieur
    - Analyse financière,
    - Stratégie et politique d'entreprise,
    - Achat et qualité Achat

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Purchasing Quality Manager

    Paris 1997 - 2001 Mission : Improve supplier base, implement KPis
    * Reduction of 40% of ppm in 2Y
    * Team management : 5 technicians, 2 Engineers ;

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Quality Sytem manager

    Paris 1996 - 1997 Mission : Certify under common quality system 2 sites : Angers, France - Lincoln, UK

  • Valeo Electrical Systems - Quality Engineer

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Position occupied as a VIE in UK in charge of the development of the quality in production.

    Main indicators to track quality delivered to customer were set.

    A network of quality facilitators was set to empower the quality principle accross the production.

Formations

  • INSEAD (CEDEP) (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2007 INSEAD, Cedep, Internal Valeo training

  • AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management

    Nantes 2001 - 2002 Master of Business Administration

    Major completed in Finance and Marketing

  • AUDENCIA

    Nantes 2000 - 2002 Finance, Marketing

    Finance, Marketing

  • ISTIA, Engineering School (Angers)

    Angers 1991 - 1994 Quality and Process Engineer

