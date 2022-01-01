Olivier MARTINA

Automotive and particularly aftermarket had always been a back-bone of my professional career in Valeo over 17 years. Through different positions inside quality, purchasing, projects management and for the last 10 years business operations management ; I strengthen management skills of multi-site activity.



Along those experiences, I have demonstrated creativity for site and business turn around, strong dedication to meet objectives, capacities to manage efficiently international teams and develop positively businesses and product lines.



Interested in Operation Management or Business development opportunities feel free to contact me on this site for further discussion.





Mes compétences :

Management opérationnel

functional management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Develop remanufacturing operations

develop local teams

Team Management

Operations Management

JV Management

General Management

Classic academic training

Business Development

Buses

Budget management

Assembly Plants

Automotive

Automobile

Management

Gestion de projet

Marketing