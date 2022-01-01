Retail
Olivier MENOTTI
Olivier MENOTTI
Gémenos
Entreprises
Groupe ACCEO
- DIRECTEUR D'AGENCE
Gémenos
2014 - maintenant
ISTA
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
2011 - 2014
KONE
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
Nice
2004 - 2011
Formations
ITESM, Campus Estado De México (Atizapán)
Atizapán
2002 - 2003
Maestria en administracion
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Toulouse
Toulouse
2000 - 2003
Marketing - Vente
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1996 - 2000
Licence d'Ingénierie mathématique
Réseau
Alexandre REINE
Caroline VIEVILLE
Francois ENEZ
Gérald ROUX
Jean-Baptiste LHERMEROUT
Jean-Christophe BASSI
Marie Line GEORGES
Thibaut PRADINES
Societe Commerciale Du Groupe Atlantic - Scga (La Roche-sur-Yon)
Thierry LOCHE
Valérie TERRONI