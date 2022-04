Ousseynou SARR

Mes compétences :

OPTIMAS, Visilog 6.0, Visilog 6.0, ImagePro

CT-scan

RT-qPCR

Mass spectrometry (MADI-TOF)

Primary cell culture of isolated adipocytes

Statistical software (SAS), Graphpad prism, SPS

Proteomics (Protein extraction, 2D gel electroph

ImageMaster 2D Platinum V6.0, Melanie 7

Characterization of hepatic sections

ImageQuant, Melanie 7

Characterization of sections of adipose tissue

Level 1 training – Mammals

Western blot, Ligand blot

Lipogenic enzyme measurements

Basic Mouse, Guinea Pig Handling and Behaviour