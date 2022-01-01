Patrice DUCEPT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Niort
Une expérience de plus de 20 ans en tant que responsable commercial dans la transformation des métaux (bilingue allemand-anglais courant).
- frappe à froid et la visserie spéciale (SCHÜRMANN & HILLEKE; BVS)
- emboutissage profond (STÜKEN GmbH; E. EUSCHER GmbH)
- alliages de cuivre (CLAL-MSX; GRISET SAS).
Mes compétences :
Métallurgie
Export
Développement commercial
Prospection internationale
Key account management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel