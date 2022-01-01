Menu

Patrice DUCEPT

NIORT

En résumé

Une expérience de plus de 20 ans en tant que responsable commercial dans la transformation des métaux (bilingue allemand-anglais courant).

- frappe à froid et la visserie spéciale (SCHÜRMANN & HILLEKE; BVS)
- emboutissage profond (STÜKEN GmbH; E. EUSCHER GmbH)
- alliages de cuivre (CLAL-MSX; GRISET SAS).

Mes compétences :
Métallurgie
Export
Développement commercial
Prospection internationale
Key account management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Entreprise secteur frappe à froid, fixations - Key Account Manager France

    2015 - maintenant

  • Griset SAS - Responsable de zone export

    2011 - 2014 : Responsable de zone export (D A CH, Europe Centrale) . Secteur : laminés en alliages de cuivre. Clientèle : industrie électrique, électrotechnique, électronique. CA : 6 M EUR .

  • BVS (Boulonneries Visseries de Sablé) - Responsable commercial

    2009 - 2011 : Responsable commercial chez BVS, fabricant de visserie et de pièces de fixations par frappe à froid. CA : 5,9 M EUR . Développement du CA (+13%) grâce à de nouveaux projets chez des équipementiers automobiles (MGI, DEFTA, SNOP, THYSSEN KRUPP...) et relance de l'activité vis agricoles en

  • EUSCHER - Agent commercial indépendant & représentant de sociétés allemandes

    2003 - 2009 : agent commercial indépendant, représentant de sociétés allemandes (emboutissage profond, frappe à froid). Clientèle d'équipementiers automobiles et industrie électrique.

  • ASF AG - Cadre commercial

    2001 - 2003 : cadre commercial chez ASF AG, société suisse de représentations commerciales. Lancement en France de l'activité d'une société spécialisée dans l'emboutissage profond auprès d'équipementiers automobiles.

  • PIVETEAUBOIS - Cadre commercial export

    Sainte-Florence 1996 - 2000 : Cadre commercial export . Chargé de développer les ventes de bois lamellés-collés auprès d'une clientèle de négociants spécialisés, principalement en Allemagne. Prospection directe auprès des menuiseries industrielles.

  • TRAILOR - Responsable des ventes

    1991 - 1995 : Responsable des ventes Allemagne-Suisse , fabriquant de semi-remorques. Responsable du développement du réseau de concessionnaires et de l'adaptation de la gamme de véhicules commercialisés.

  • CLAL GmbH - Cadre commercial

    1989 - 1991 : Cadre commercial chez CLAL GmbH en Allemagne ; Responsable des ventes d'alliages à base de cuivre et de nickel, sous forme de laminés et de tréfilés, auprès d'industriels (électrotechnique, lunetterie...)

  • CLAL-FRANCE - Assistant commercial export

    BORNEL 1985 - 1989 : Assistant commercial export (pays germanophones et Pays de l'Est) chez CLAL MSX, producteur d'alliages de cuivre et nickel (feuillards, tôles, barres, fils et profilés).


    * Parfaite maîtrise de l'allemand (langue courante et technique) à l'oral et à l'écrit (vécu 3 ans en Allemagne).

    * Connaissance de WORD, EXCEL et POWERPOINT.

    * Grande expérience de la gestion commerciale d'un vaste secteur géographique en autonomie à partir d'un home office.

Formations

