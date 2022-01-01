Retail
Patrice MERCIER
Patrice MERCIER
ORTHEZ
LES FERMIERS LANDAIS
- TECHNICIEN METHODE / CHARGE DE SECURITE
Fermiers Landais
Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen
Bordeaux
2008 - 2009
Master 2 Sciences Cognitives - Ergonomie (Conduite de projet industriel et architectal)
Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen DU Ergonomie
Bordeaux
1996 - 1997
Ergonomie
Lycée Gaston Crampe
Aire Sur L' Adour
1991 - 1993
BTS productique
Lycée André Campa
Jurancon
1989 - 1991
Bac professionnel productique
Lycée Moliere
Orthez
1986 - 1988
Lycée Gaston Fébus
Orthez
1982 - 1986
Alexandra BELNET
Audrey LEMARCHAND
Benoit ANAY
David RUFFIER-MONET
Floriane LASSERRE
Jean-Bernard BELAUBRE
Léonard QUERELLE
Maxime ROY-MONIÉ
Patrice WALINSKI
Virginie BONVALLOT