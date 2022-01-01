Patrick DETRICHE

Mes compétences :
Software
Direction commerciale
SAAS B2B
Channel management
Entreprises
Apple France
- Directeur Commercial Grands Comptes
PARIS2012 - maintenant
Microsoft France
- Directeur Commercial Corporate et Televente, Microsoft France
2010 - 2012
Microsoft France
- Directeur Commercial Partenaires
2009 - maintenantde retour de la maison mère à Seattle, ma mission a été de mettre en place la Direction Commerciale Partenaires de la filiale comprenant différentes équipes : Grands Revendeurs, Editeurs de Logiciels, Sociétés de Services (SSII), Hébergeurs, et l'Equipe Avant Vente Technique.
Responsabilité Chiffres d'Affaires : > 800M€
Microsoft Corporation
- WW marketing manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2007 - 2008I drive a globally consistent model and process for field engagement and management of Microsoft SMB most strategic partners by Partner Account Managers, working with the Partner Leads in the regions and subsidiaries, as well as the SMS&P Partner Account Managers around the world. I create processes and blueprints as guidance for the PAMs and their managers to enhance productivity and partner satisfaction, drives worldwide adoption and execution, and monitor for success. I also lead the large worldwide community of PAMs as a “discipline owner” and am responsible for delivering a world class sales force ready for the future challenges and competition.
Microsoft France
- Directeur Commercial Partenaires Solutions
2000 - 2006
Microsoft France
- Responsable marketing antipiratage et propriete intellectuelle
1997 - 2000Definition de la strategie antipiratage de Microsoft France (campagnes marketing, communication, RP, plan influenceurs, etc,...)
Siege au sein de l'Union des Fabricants et des associations de defense de la propriete intellectuelle