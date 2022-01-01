Menu

Patrick DETRICHE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Software
Direction commerciale
SAAS B2B
Channel management

Entreprises

  • Apple France - Directeur Commercial Grands Comptes

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant

  • Microsoft France - Directeur Commercial Corporate et Televente, Microsoft France

    2010 - 2012

  • Microsoft France - Directeur Commercial Partenaires

    2009 - maintenant de retour de la maison mère à Seattle, ma mission a été de mettre en place la Direction Commerciale Partenaires de la filiale comprenant différentes équipes : Grands Revendeurs, Editeurs de Logiciels, Sociétés de Services (SSII), Hébergeurs, et l'Equipe Avant Vente Technique.
    Responsabilité Chiffres d'Affaires : > 800M€

  • Microsoft Corporation - WW marketing manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2007 - 2008 I drive a globally consistent model and process for field engagement and management of Microsoft SMB most strategic partners by Partner Account Managers, working with the Partner Leads in the regions and subsidiaries, as well as the SMS&P Partner Account Managers around the world. I create processes and blueprints as guidance for the PAMs and their managers to enhance productivity and partner satisfaction, drives worldwide adoption and execution, and monitor for success. I also lead the large worldwide community of PAMs as a “discipline owner” and am responsible for delivering a world class sales force ready for the future challenges and competition.

  • Microsoft France - Directeur Commercial Partenaires Solutions

    2000 - 2006

  • Microsoft France - Responsable marketing antipiratage et propriete intellectuelle

    1997 - 2000 Definition de la strategie antipiratage de Microsoft France (campagnes marketing, communication, RP, plan influenceurs, etc,...)
    Siege au sein de l'Union des Fabricants et des associations de defense de la propriete intellectuelle

