Patrick ROOSE

Patrick a une vaste expérience en tant que consultant senior hands-on sur les pierres angulaires de l'informatique et des affaires dans un environnement multiculturel.



Focus:

Gestion de projets de changements liés aux processus, aux organisations, aux données/informations, aux solutions informatiques.

Accompagnement stratégique de changements complexes (introduction ou révision de solutions ERP, externalisation, gestion des services, délocalisation de centres de données, transition vers des centres de services partagés, fusion et acquisition, carve-out).

Transformation numérique (entreprises et ICT) : élaboration d'une vision d'entreprise pour le passage à la valeur des données, alignement des organisations.

Gestion de la performance des entreprises et intelligence économique (créer la transparence et la visibilité des données).

Améliorer l'excellence opérationnelle, éliminer le gaspillage, réduire le coût de la mauvaise qualité, améliorer le rendement.



- Type d'organisations : PME, multinationales, organisations gouvernementales, holdings.

- Type de projets : transitions, mise en oeuvre d'ERP, numérisation, fusion et acquisition, découpage, gestion des performances de l'entreprise, intelligence économique, gestion des services (opérations et livraison).

- Type du Business: Industrie manufacturière, construction, produits chimiques, Automotive, Energie/Utilitaires, Banque, Distribution, FMCG, Télécom, Secteur Public