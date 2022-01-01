Retail
Paul-Eric STERN
Paul-Eric STERN
PARIS
Profil
Entreprises
Stern Systèmes d'Information
- Président
maintenant
Sopra Group
- Responsable Conseil en Architecture SI
Paris
1995 - 2004
GSI
- Software Process Group
EPINAL
1988 - 1995
Xerox parc
- Chercheur
1986 - 1987
Formations
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud
Orsay
1983 - 1986
Informatique
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electricité Et De Mécanique (Nancy)
Nancy
1980 - 1983
Automatique
Réseau
Barthelemy BOGAERT
Bruno LIVIER
Charles-Henri DE CATUELAN
Daniel JASMIN
François RICHARD
Frederic BERTHELIER
Gilles WU
Jean Marc SIXT
Olivier GERVAISE
Praxelman SARL