Pauline BOSSARD

-
itelligence france
- Marketing Assistant
Paris
2017 - maintenant
-
Mondelēz International
- Assistant Brand Manager Prince & Consumer Insight Trainee
CLAMART
2016 - 2016
I worked on the brand management of Prince (Lu) and also as a Consumer Insight Assistant.
I became exprimented with many business tools such as: Nielsen Answers; BI Tools; SAP; GFK
As an Assistant Brand Manager, I was responsible for:
- Support and participation in brand campaigns from A to Z. (eg. Planning of the countrywide sampling campaign for 2017)
- Preparation of product and campaign briefings. (Redesign of multiple Prince's pack designs)
- Project management: organizing, structuring, coordinating and monintoring projects.
- Working with departments and third parties as advertising agency, creative agency and media agency.
- Managing brand budgets.
- Reshaping the social media strategy, mainly through Facebook
As a Consumer Insight Assitant, I was responsible for:
- Updating the internal data though Nielsen's updates, for Benelux
- Keeping track of the development and investment of NPDs for Biscuits department
- Assessing needs of the CI team in Europe and organizing trainings, in association with different business intelligence partners
- Working closely with Nielsen and GfK to implement the new products tracking
- Partnering with Research partners to test and review the innovations and the changes in product
-
Afone
- Chargée de Mission Marketing et Communication
Angers
2015 - 2015
Briefs parutions print, newsletter, emailing et marketing de contenu
Suivi des supports de communication et développement des réseaux sociaux pour Wékiki, Dilib et la Plateforme des Commerçants
Analyses du marché 2015 des objets connectés et ses différentes perspectives d'évolution
Mise en place d'action de communication, de partenariat digital, et de publicités pour Wékiki et Afone Sécurité
Afone is a French group specializing in digital technologies, and is currently implementing free Wi-Fi in the biggest French towns. During my time with Afone, I created briefs for printed and online advertisement, and took care of the content marketing of the various societies belonging to the group. I also had to develop social media and to keep track of the communication tools already implemented in company. As digital technologies are moving fast, I researched and set up several market studies, particularly regarding the Internet of Things market.
-
Brioche Pasquier
- Marketing Assistant
LES CERQUEUX
2013 - 2013
Organisation du partenariat Cancer Research UK – évènements Race4Life
Panels de consommateurs
Recherche et développement produit / Adaptation produit
Etude du marché agroalimentaire anglais
Mise à jour base de données / veille concurrentielle
The famous French company Brioche Paquier is at its early stage in the UK. I had various missions such as helping in the organization of the Race for Life partnership with Cancer Research UK. In order to develop new products fitted to the needs of the British consumers, I was involved in the preparation and execution of consumers panels, and did several market researches to embrace the British culture and how we could have adapted the products to this particular culture. I also kept track of the competitors and the clients, mostly through updating the database.