Philippe DEKETELE

Mes compétences :
Team leader
Tourisme
Animation de formations
Animation de réunions
Entrepreneur
Entreprises
Booking.com
- Team Lead
Paris2011 - maintenant• Ensure that all new Customer Service Executive employees receive an informative induction programme to introduce them to the business, systems and customer services standards and processes;
• Conduct monthly 1-2-1 meetings with Customer Service Executive employees of your team (15 to 18 ) to maintain focus and motivation on Customer Care standards and targets;
• Track and monitor performance levels, and highlight any areas of underperformance to the Customer Service Manager and assist in tackling this;
• Schedule and distribute tasks and projects within the team;
• Negotiate and demonstrate the ability to influence customers and hoteliers when handling complaints and have the ability to empathize with customer;
• Work closely with Operations and Training & Quality to ensure consistency in the execution of procedures;
• Enthusiasm and ability to work in a team and independent;
• Proactive and able to complete tasks within specified deadline;
Thomas Cook Voyages
- TEAM LEAD
2005 - 2010• My role of Technical Support Agent focuses on delivering high quality support by tackling daily service issues and driving it to closure. The core duty requires providing prompt and accurate updates to service issues, while representing Thomas Cook in a positive, professional manner;
• Dealing with technical scenarios and solutions by phone and email with the members of the team and the travel agencies;
• Elaboration of quotes for package holidays;
• Control of the service level of inbound calls;
Formations
Instittut National De Formation Professionnelle (Nogent Sur Marne)
Nogent Sur Marne2004 - 2005Diplôme d'Etat de Technicien du Tourisme