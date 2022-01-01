Menu

Philippe DESBOIS

Grenoble Cedex 2

En résumé

Adress : FRANCE & BELGIQUE
French native / Fluent english.

I am a business developer experienced in selling Business Process Outsourcing solutions and Marketing Services with general management experience.

During the past 15 years I have staffed and led productive sales teams in many challenging and competitive markets over Europe.
My personal network covers Europe (W&E), Asia, US, Australia, Argentina, Brasil, Iran, Dubai.
Talented and seasoned sales executive to open doors, build relationships and develop new business..

Mes compétences :
International
Grands comptes
Ingénieur d'affaires
Commercial

Entreprises

  • TESSI

    Grenoble Cedex 2 maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau