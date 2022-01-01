Retail
Philippe DIOT
Philippe DIOT
PARIS
Entreprises
ESSILOG
- Consultant
2009 - maintenant
Consultant en Systèmes d'Information
ESSILOG
- Gérant
2008 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité
Gif Sur Yvette
1983 - 1985
Informatique
Ecole Polytechnique
Palaiseau
1980 - 1983
Réseau
Alexandre HALFON
Arnica MASSÉ
Christophe ESTRANGIN
Eric LABORDE
Frédéric HÉRAULT
Gilles MORVAN
Jean-Louis VANHEE
Josue DJOMAN
Stéphan GOURGAND