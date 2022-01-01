Retail
Philippe GALLIEN
Philippe GALLIEN
Arbent
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grosfillex
- Directeur commercial
Arbent
2010 - maintenant
Directeur commercial, réseau entreprise partenaire
Grosfillex
- Responsable d'agence Rhone Alpes
Arbent
2001 - 2010
Responsable Agence commerciale:
Rhône-Alpes, Auvergne, Bourgogne, Franche comté
Second œuvre
Grosfillex
- Responsable secteur commercial rhone-alpes
Arbent
1988 - 2001
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
2008 - 2011
Master2 - manager d'unité opérationnelle
Ecole LaMache
Lyon
1979 - 1983
60 eme Promo - www.ecolelamache.fr
Alexander PFAB
Anna BERTHO
Guillaume FERMOSELLE
Justine RAMILISON
Laurent DUBERNAIS
Laurent GESSAY
Patrick RIERA
Tony TARIELLO