Philippe GAUTHIER
Philippe GAUTHIER
CUISERY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Cuisery
Entreprises
GAUTHIER VINS CONSEILS
- Gérant
maintenant
Formations
CCI ANGERS
Angers
1986 - 1987
BREVET CONSULAIRE
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas
Illkirch
1978 - 1981
BTH
Lycée AlexAndré Dumas Lycée Alexandre Dumas
Illkirch
1977 - 1981
hôtellerie restauration
Réseau
Bruno SECOURGEON
Erwann LE BIHAN
Esteves CARLOS
Francis DIRINGER
Gwenn HAMON
Hélène HUYNH
Nicolas ROCHE
Sébastien BONNIN
Sylvestre DASSONVILLE
Yohan BAUCHET