Philippe VANOVERBERGHE

Entreprises
HD DUCROS
- Responsable commercial
Lesquin (59810)
2021 - 2021
GTA Transport
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
Bousbecque (59166)
2020 - 2021
ALL SOLUTIONS FRANCE
- Commercial Régional
2019 - 2020
Pall-Ex France
- Coordinateur Commercial National
Bourges
2017 - 2019
Pall-Ex France
- Responsable Régions Nord et Ouest
Bourges
2014 - 2017
URL : www.pallex.fr
ITD Auchel
- Responsable commercial
2011 - 2014
- Vente de solutions TRANSPORT & LOGISTIQUE :
navette, livraison urgente, international, stockage, etc.
- Parc propre de 50 cartes grises moteurs et 70 remorques
- 3 entrepôts totalisant 25 000 M²
DHL Freight, Lomme
- Responsable Commercial
Roissy en France
2007 - 2010
CAT Logistique Cargo France
- KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER
GENNEVILLIERS
1994 - 2007
Groupe CAT à Boulogne-Billancourt, Gennevilliers, Douai et Maubeuge
LA FLÈCHE CAVAILLONNAISE, Roncq
- CADRE COMMERCIAL
1988 - 1994
Formations
INFATH
Marseille
1984 - 1986
BTS Assistant de direction d'hôtel et gestion hôtelière informatisée
Alexandra ESCUDERO-PEREZ
Benjamin ZAPIOR
Cedric AUPLAT
David VINCKIER
Frédéric MATRION
Lucie MOREAU
Marc LACHAIZE
Stéphanie PICOT
Virginie GRAZIANI APOSTROF
Yannick AGNES