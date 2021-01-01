Menu

Philippe VANOVERBERGHE

Lesquin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Vente

Entreprises

  • HD DUCROS - Responsable commercial

    Lesquin (59810) 2021 - 2021

  • GTA Transport - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    Bousbecque (59166) 2020 - 2021

  • ALL SOLUTIONS FRANCE - Commercial Régional

    2019 - 2020

  • Pall-Ex France - Coordinateur Commercial National

    Bourges 2017 - 2019

  • Pall-Ex France - Responsable Régions Nord et Ouest

    Bourges 2014 - 2017 URL : www.pallex.fr

  • ITD Auchel - Responsable commercial

    2011 - 2014 - Vente de solutions TRANSPORT & LOGISTIQUE :
    navette, livraison urgente, international, stockage, etc.
    - Parc propre de 50 cartes grises moteurs et 70 remorques
    - 3 entrepôts totalisant 25 000 M²

  • DHL Freight, Lomme - Responsable Commercial

    Roissy en France 2007 - 2010

  • CAT Logistique Cargo France - KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER

    GENNEVILLIERS 1994 - 2007 Groupe CAT à Boulogne-Billancourt, Gennevilliers, Douai et Maubeuge

  • LA FLÈCHE CAVAILLONNAISE, Roncq - CADRE COMMERCIAL

    1988 - 1994

Formations

  • INFATH

    Marseille 1984 - 1986 BTS Assistant de direction d'hôtel et gestion hôtelière informatisée

Réseau